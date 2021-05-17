Logo
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys Booking Holdings Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, Autohome Inc, Sells Linde PLC, Novartis AG, BlackRock Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Calgary, A0, based Investment company Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Booking Holdings Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, Autohome Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, sells Linde PLC, Novartis AG, BlackRock Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mawer Investment Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owns 95 stocks with a total value of $18.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mawer+investment+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.
  1. Aon PLC (AON) - 5,836,834 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 479,586 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,992,739 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
  4. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 6,221,911 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 3,444,576 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%
New Purchase: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $142.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,831,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 160,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.91 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 897,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 32,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1323.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 729.60%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2282.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 165,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Autohome Inc by 5517.27%. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $137.92, with an estimated average price of $111.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,881,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 44.96%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,658,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 182,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Breweries Co Inc (CCU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in United Breweries Co Inc by 52.55%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $18.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,153,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Insperity Inc (NSP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Insperity Inc by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $77.4 and $95.2, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $89.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,778,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.

Sold Out: TriMas Corp (TRS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in TriMas Corp. The sale prices were between $30.28 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $32.95.

Sold Out: Alamo Group Inc (ALG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Alamo Group Inc. The sale prices were between $137.74 and $163.64, with an estimated average price of $151.92.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.. Also check out:

