Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys Booking Holdings Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, Autohome Inc, Sells Linde PLC, Novartis AG, BlackRock Inc

New Purchases: FCN, DG, WMG, IEMG, MELI, STNE,

FCN, DG, WMG, IEMG, MELI, STNE, Added Positions: BKNG, ATHM, BABA, AMZN, CDW, CCU, AON, GOOG, NSP, EDU, CME, MSFT, V, APH, PAYX, FLT, UNH, PG, MMC, JNJ, SPGI, SHW, IAA, TSM, INTU, AJG, AZPN, SYX, AME, ADBE, ICE, STT, BDX, TW, NTES, CHTR, BIO, INFY, SQ, HHR, VIPS, GOOGL,

BKNG, ATHM, BABA, AMZN, CDW, CCU, AON, GOOG, NSP, EDU, CME, MSFT, V, APH, PAYX, FLT, UNH, PG, MMC, JNJ, SPGI, SHW, IAA, TSM, INTU, AJG, AZPN, SYX, AME, ADBE, ICE, STT, BDX, TW, NTES, CHTR, BIO, INFY, SQ, HHR, VIPS, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: LIN, NVS, VRSK, JPM, MORN, ANSS, ESTC, WINA, ACN, INFO, WLTW, ALLE, HOLX, CSWI, CARR, ATR, VZ, CMCSA, HSY, WFC, MMM, PYPL, NKE, CBOE, TD, CP, IHG,

LIN, NVS, VRSK, JPM, MORN, ANSS, ESTC, WINA, ACN, INFO, WLTW, ALLE, HOLX, CSWI, CARR, ATR, VZ, CMCSA, HSY, WFC, MMM, PYPL, NKE, CBOE, TD, CP, IHG, Sold Out: BLK, UNP, TRS, ALG, XLF,

Calgary, A0, based Investment company Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Booking Holdings Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, Autohome Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, sells Linde PLC, Novartis AG, BlackRock Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mawer Investment Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owns 95 stocks with a total value of $18.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mawer+investment+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Aon PLC (AON) - 5,836,834 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 479,586 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,992,739 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 6,221,911 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40% Visa Inc (V) - 3,444,576 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $142.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,831,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 160,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.91 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 897,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 32,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1323.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 729.60%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2282.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 165,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Autohome Inc by 5517.27%. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $137.92, with an estimated average price of $111.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,881,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 44.96%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,658,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 182,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in United Breweries Co Inc by 52.55%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $18.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,153,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Insperity Inc by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $77.4 and $95.2, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $89.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,778,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in TriMas Corp. The sale prices were between $30.28 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $32.95.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Alamo Group Inc. The sale prices were between $137.74 and $163.64, with an estimated average price of $151.92.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.