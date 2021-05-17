Logo
Sirios Capital Management L P Buys Danaher Corp, Wells Fargo, Kansas City Southern, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Pfizer Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Sirios Capital Management L P (Current Portfolio) buys Danaher Corp, Wells Fargo, Kansas City Southern, IHS Markit, Analog Devices Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Pfizer Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Lowe's Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sirios Capital Management L P. As of 2021Q1, Sirios Capital Management L P owns 87 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sirios Capital Management L P's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sirios+capital+management+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sirios Capital Management L P
  1. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 986,876 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.46%
  2. Alcon Inc (ALC) - 1,031,030 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.20%
  3. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 385,633 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
  4. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 301,216 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.97%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 190,555 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97121.94%
New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 1,028,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $309.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 128,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $31.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 536,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 591,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in Option Care Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 627,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $127.26 and $167.52, with an estimated average price of $151.66. The stock is now traded at around $121.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 61,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 97121.94%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $253.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 190,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 52.46%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 986,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 109.97%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $149.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 301,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc by 98.05%. The purchase prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62. The stock is now traded at around $45.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 840,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 19836.52%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 753,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 52.03%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 112,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83.

Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sirios Capital Management L P. Also check out:

1. Sirios Capital Management L P's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sirios Capital Management L P's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sirios Capital Management L P's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sirios Capital Management L P keeps buying
