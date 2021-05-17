Sirios Capital Management L P Buys Danaher Corp, Wells Fargo, Kansas City Southern, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Pfizer Inc, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: WFC, KSU, JHG, SLB, OPCH, CYBR, MRCY, EXP, AES, VLO, ATEX, PXD,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Sirios Capital Management L P Current Portfolio ) buys Danaher Corp, Wells Fargo, Kansas City Southern, IHS Markit, Analog Devices Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Pfizer Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Lowe's Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sirios Capital Management L P. As of 2021Q1, Sirios Capital Management L P owns 87 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 986,876 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.46% Alcon Inc (ALC) - 1,031,030 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.20% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 385,633 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 301,216 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.97% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 190,555 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97121.94%

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 1,028,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $309.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 128,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $31.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 536,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 591,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in Option Care Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 627,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $127.26 and $167.52, with an estimated average price of $151.66. The stock is now traded at around $121.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 61,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 97121.94%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $253.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 190,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 52.46%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 986,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 109.97%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $149.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 301,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc by 98.05%. The purchase prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62. The stock is now traded at around $45.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 840,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 19836.52%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 753,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 52.03%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 112,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83.

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97.