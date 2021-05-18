Ionic Capital Management LLC Buys Zynga Inc, PAE Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells iShares Silver Trust, Travel+Leisure Co, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Ionic Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Zynga Inc, PAE Inc, Discovery Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, DXC Technology Co, sells iShares Silver Trust, Travel+Leisure Co, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, CF Acquisition Corp IV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ionic Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ionic Capital Management LLC owns 180 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ionic Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ionic+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 2,170,000 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.WS) - 2,410,056 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 1,870,583 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 261.81% Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) - 307,773 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.12% PAE Inc (PAE) - 1,778,135 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 253.18%

Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 69,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $56.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $27.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cartesian Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 171,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 261.81%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 1,870,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PAE Inc by 253.18%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.91. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 1,778,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 55.46%. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 168,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Fisker Inc by 10634.30%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $18.31. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 107,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 175.86%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 137,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $16.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 296,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.53.

Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $12.91.

Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07.

Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Triterras Inc. The sale prices were between $6.64 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $8.14.