Ionic Capital Management LLC Buys Zynga Inc, PAE Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells iShares Silver Trust, Travel+Leisure Co, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Ionic Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Zynga Inc, PAE Inc, Discovery Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, DXC Technology Co, sells iShares Silver Trust, Travel+Leisure Co, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, CF Acquisition Corp IV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ionic Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ionic Capital Management LLC owns 180 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ionic Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ionic+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ionic Capital Management LLC
  1. iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 2,170,000 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio.
  2. Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.WS) - 2,410,056 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio.
  3. Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 1,870,583 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 261.81%
  4. Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) - 307,773 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.12%
  5. PAE Inc (PAE) - 1,778,135 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 253.18%
New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 69,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $56.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $27.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cartesian Growth Corp (GLBLU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cartesian Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 171,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 261.81%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 1,870,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PAE Inc (PAE)

Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PAE Inc by 253.18%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.91. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 1,778,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 55.46%. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 168,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fisker Inc (FSR)

Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Fisker Inc by 10634.30%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $18.31. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 107,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 175.86%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 137,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX)

Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $16.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 296,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Sold Out: CF Acquisition Corp IV (CFIVU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.53.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC (RQI)

Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $12.91.

Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07.

Sold Out: Triterras Inc (TRIT)

Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Triterras Inc. The sale prices were between $6.64 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $8.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ionic Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Ionic Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ionic Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ionic Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ionic Capital Management LLC keeps buying
