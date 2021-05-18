Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Wayfair Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Square Inc, Tesla Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Wayfair Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Square Inc, Tesla Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Whale Rock Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Wayfair Inc, Facebook Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Workday Inc, sells Square Inc, Tesla Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Match Group Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $12.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whale+rock+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 213,351 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.66%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 288,966 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 873,195 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.96%
  4. Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 3,905,451 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.17%
  5. Wayfair Inc (W) - 1,608,311 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 288,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $304.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 1,608,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 3,021,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $225.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 1,549,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 5,189,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 3,758,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 2665.09%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 1,478,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 138.66%. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $50.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 6,369,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 213,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 84.11%. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $133.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,848,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 73.33%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 670,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Whale Rock Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider