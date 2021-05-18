Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Wayfair Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Square Inc, Tesla Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV

New Purchases: GOOGL, W, AMAT, WDAY, ORCL, TWTR, ASML, MSFT, NCNO, CPNG, XM, AFRM, ACVA, TBA, OLO, DLB,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Wayfair Inc, Facebook Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Workday Inc, sells Square Inc, Tesla Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Match Group Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $12.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 213,351 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.66% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 288,966 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 873,195 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.96% Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 3,905,451 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.17% Wayfair Inc (W) - 1,608,311 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. New Position

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 288,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $304.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 1,608,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 3,021,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $225.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 1,549,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 5,189,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 3,758,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 2665.09%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 1,478,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 138.66%. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $50.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 6,369,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 213,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 84.11%. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $133.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,848,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 73.33%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 670,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11.