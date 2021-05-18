Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Wayfair Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Square Inc, Tesla Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV

- New Purchases: GOOGL, W, AMAT, WDAY, ORCL, TWTR, ASML, MSFT, NCNO, CPNG, XM, AFRM, ACVA, TBA, OLO, DLB,
- Added Positions: FB, BEKE, AMZN, ZEN, TWLO, BILL, SMAR, TRIP, BILI,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, CRWD, TSM, PENN, SE, CREE, DIS, PINS, FIVN, PTON, MELI, CVNA, MDB, COUP, SHOP, PDD, AI, DASH, ABNB,
- Sold Out: SQ, NXPI, MTCH, ZM, UBER, ZS, CRUS, EXPE, FTCH, NVDA, JD, EGHT, OKTA, SNAP, MPWR, NET, ROOT, OZON, YSG,
For the details of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whale+rock+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 213,351 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.66%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 288,966 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 873,195 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.96%
- Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 3,905,451 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.17%
- Wayfair Inc (W) - 1,608,311 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 288,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $304.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 1,608,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 3,021,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $225.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 1,549,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 5,189,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 3,758,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 2665.09%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 1,478,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 138.66%. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $50.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 6,369,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 213,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 84.11%. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $133.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,848,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 73.33%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 670,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Whale Rock Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment