Engine No. 1 Llc Buys General Motors Co, DexCom Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Bunge

Investment company Engine No. 1 Llc Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, DexCom Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Bunge during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engine No. 1 Llc. As of 2021Q1, Engine No. 1 Llc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 917,400 shares, 18.81% of the total portfolio. Square Inc (SQ) - 150,109 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 144,881 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Deere & Co (DE) - 76,336 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. General Motors Co (GM) - 367,500 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. New Position

Engine No. 1 Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.75%. The holding were 367,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engine No. 1 Llc initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07. The stock is now traded at around $332.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engine No. 1 Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.