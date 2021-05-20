Oak Family Advisors, Llc Buys iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Sony Group Corp, Wells Fargo, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, The AES Corp, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: EWU, WFC, FWONA, ALXN, NOC, VRTX, ECOL, IWM,
- Added Positions: SONY, DVYE, AZN, ATCO, D, GNTX, ARCC, BTG, KMI, ABBV, MMP, EPD, LMT, VTIP, MSFT, MAS, BATRA, INFO, ACWX, BATRK, MA, SNY, WMT, IWD, JPM, PRU, FIVG, APH, MINT, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: AES, BHK, SCHO, TSM, BPOP, ERIC, XLY, IAU, NTR, EFA, BTZ, SCHF, AAPL, WY, GLD, PFF, QCOM, CSCO, UBER, CVX, PFE, VT, CMCSA, IQLT, NEE, EOG, VTGN, GOOGL, NVDA, SPY, VGK, HQH, NEM, EEM,
- Sold Out: BABA, T, IAC, IGSB, DCI, XRAY, MTCH, STC, SCHE, GOLD, NTRS, VCSH, KERN, KWEB, CAG, NVEC,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 211,700 shares, 36.43% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 202,292 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 53,220 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 56,468 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.27%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 55,500 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.60%
Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 148,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 64,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 27,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $178.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $371.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $216.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 427.23%. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $105.72. The stock is now traded at around $96.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 34,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 139.32%. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.97, with an estimated average price of $38.34. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 75,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 83.67%. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $57.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 65,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Atlas Corp (ATCO)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Atlas Corp by 371.64%. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 122,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 57.15%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 36,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 123,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67.Sold Out: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $54.92 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $59.83.Sold Out: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The sale prices were between $51.99 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $57.96.
