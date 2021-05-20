Oak Family Advisors, Llc Buys iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Sony Group Corp, Wells Fargo, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, The AES Corp, AT&T Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oak Family Advisors, Llc Buys iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Sony Group Corp, Wells Fargo, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, The AES Corp, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oak Family Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Sony Group Corp, Wells Fargo, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, AstraZeneca PLC, sells Alibaba Group Holding, The AES Corp, AT&T Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Family Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Oak Family Advisors, Llc owns 90 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OAK FAMILY ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+family+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OAK FAMILY ADVISORS, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 211,700 shares, 36.43% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 202,292 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
  3. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 53,220 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 56,468 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.27%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 55,500 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.60%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 148,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 64,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 27,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $178.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $371.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $216.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 427.23%. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $105.72. The stock is now traded at around $96.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 34,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 139.32%. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.97, with an estimated average price of $38.34. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 75,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 83.67%. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $57.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 65,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atlas Corp (ATCO)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Atlas Corp by 371.64%. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 122,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 57.15%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 36,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 123,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67.

Sold Out: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $54.92 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Sold Out: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)

Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The sale prices were between $51.99 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $57.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of OAK FAMILY ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. OAK FAMILY ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. OAK FAMILY ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OAK FAMILY ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OAK FAMILY ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider