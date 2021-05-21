Logo
Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys Royce Value Trust Inc, Blackrock Duration Income Trust, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Sells Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Waterfront Wealth Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Royce Value Trust Inc, Blackrock Duration Income Trust, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust, Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust, sells Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Terex Corp, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waterfront Wealth Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Waterfront Wealth Inc. owns 175 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Waterfront Wealth Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waterfront+wealth+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Waterfront Wealth Inc.
  1. Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) - 128,156 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 31,436 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  3. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 234,222 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
  4. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 41,479 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  5. ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30 (CSM) - 59,600 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
New Purchase: Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. initiated holding in Royce Value Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 249,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust (BLW)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. initiated holding in Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $15.59 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $16.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 243,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. initiated holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $18.26, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 220,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.29 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 391,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. initiated holding in Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $6.07, with an estimated average price of $5.96. The stock is now traded at around $6.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 533,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. initiated holding in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.36 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $7.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 411,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nautilus Inc (NLS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. added to a holding in Nautilus Inc by 348.13%. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $30.54, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 53,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 83.54%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. added to a holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc by 92.59%. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $22.06, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 39,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 80.09%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $267.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 64.13%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $193.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 35.10%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Terex Corp (TEX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. sold out a holding in Terex Corp. The sale prices were between $34.42 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $40.97.

Sold Out: Magna International Inc (MGA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: Navient Corp (NAVI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $12.31.

Sold Out: Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. sold out a holding in Quad/Graphics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.53 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $4.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Waterfront Wealth Inc.. Also check out:

