Ratan Capital Management LP Buys Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Boeing Co, Sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, iShares Gold Trust, C3.ai Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

New York, NY, based Investment company Ratan Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Boeing Co, ServiceNow Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, iShares Gold Trust, C3.ai Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ratan Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Ratan Capital Management LP owns 125 stocks with a total value of $900 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ratan Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ratan+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ratan Capital Management LP
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,711 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.62%
  2. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 2,351,425 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.98%
  3. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF) - 3,359,420 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 139,873 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.71%
  5. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 93,537 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.54%
New Purchase: Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc (JIH)

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $12.63. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 2,471,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 74,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Flowserve Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 283,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACU)

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.586900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 994,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $201.594800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 91.62%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3211.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 15,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 158.12%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $471.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 57,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 45.98%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 2,351,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 76.71%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 139,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 55.54%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $316.834000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 93,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 205.81%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 1,530,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT)

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ratan Capital Management LP

. Also check out:

1. Ratan Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ratan Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ratan Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ratan Capital Management LP keeps buying

