MEMBERS Trust Co Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Truist Financial Corp, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Nike Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company MEMBERS Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Truist Financial Corp, Bank of America Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Nike Inc, Palatin Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MEMBERS Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, MEMBERS Trust Co owns 110 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MEMBERS Trust Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/members+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MEMBERS Trust Co
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 8,777,168 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.29%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 2,684,262 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 3,925,963 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.11%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 809,315 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.66%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 3,056,119 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $202.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2387.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $275.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $227.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $36.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 169.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 459,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 37.03%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $178.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $92.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 40.98%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $383.244300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $224.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.79 and $119.68, with an estimated average price of $116.29.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Sold Out: Palatin Technologies Inc (PTN)

MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in Palatin Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.68 and $1.25, with an estimated average price of $0.85.

Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)

MEMBERS Trust Co reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 23.95%. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $137.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. MEMBERS Trust Co still held 1,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of MEMBERS Trust Co

. Also check out:

1. MEMBERS Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. MEMBERS Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MEMBERS Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MEMBERS Trust Co keeps buying

