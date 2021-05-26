MEMBERS Trust Co Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Truist Financial Corp, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Nike Inc

Investment company MEMBERS Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Truist Financial Corp, Bank of America Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Nike Inc, Palatin Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MEMBERS Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, MEMBERS Trust Co owns 110 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TFC, BAC, LLY, GOOGL, LH, V, IAU,
- Added Positions: SHY, IGSB, JPST, IJH, VCSH, VTV, SPSB, STPZ, GLD, LMT, SUSA, VCIT, VYM, ADBE, VTI, VO, UNH, HON, BRK.B, AXP, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, IJR, SPY, IEMG, IEFA, VBK, EFA, NVDA, MSFT, ABBV, EEM, XYL, PM, DIS, WMT, VZ, RTX, TGT, CARR, OTIS, PFE, IJJ, IPAC, IVV, IWB, IWD, LQD, VGK, GE, AMGN, AAPL, BMY, CSX, CAT, CSCO, KO, COP, DUK, XOM, NEE, FDX, SO, HSY, HD, IBM, INTC, JPM, MCD, MRK, NKE, ORCL, PEP, ABT,
- Sold Out: EPD, IEF, PTN,
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 8,777,168 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.29%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 2,684,262 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 3,925,963 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.11%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 809,315 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.66%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 3,056,119 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $202.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2387.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $275.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $227.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $36.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 169.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 459,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 37.03%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $178.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $92.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 40.98%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $383.244300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $224.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.79 and $119.68, with an estimated average price of $116.29.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.Sold Out: Palatin Technologies Inc (PTN)
MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in Palatin Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.68 and $1.25, with an estimated average price of $0.85.Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)
MEMBERS Trust Co reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 23.95%. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $137.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. MEMBERS Trust Co still held 1,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.
