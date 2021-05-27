Causeway Capital Cuts Baidu, Exits Wells Fargo

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)'s Causeway Capital Management LLC sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Baidu

The guru curbed the position in Baidu Inc. (BIDU) by 65.33%, impacting the portfolio by -7.40%.

The Chinese Internet search engine has a market cap of $65.66 billion and an enterprise value of $54.33 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.39% and return on assets of 7.34% are outperforming 68% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.96.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.72% of outstanding shares, followed by Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.48%, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.12% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.92%.

Wells Fargo

The guru's Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -1.41%.

The U.S. bank has a market cap of $191.14 billion and an enterprise value of $122.06 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 3.29% return on assets of 0.38% are underperforming 80% of companies in the bank industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.47.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 3.58% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.20% and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.99%.

Ryanair

The firm reduced its position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) by 13.25%. The trade had an impact of -1.37% on the portfolio.

The leading airline group has a market cap of $25.80 billion and an enterprise value of $28.61 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -21.26% and return on assets of -7.35% are underperforming 85% of companies in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.57.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Gifford with 4.60% of outstanding shares, David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.31% and Simons with 0.91%.

Synchrony Financial

The guru exited the position in Synchrony Financial (SYF), impacting the portfolio by -0.91%.

The U.S. company, which provides private-label credit cards, has a market cap of $26.99 billion and an enterprise value of $26.26 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 16.76% and return on assets of 2.2% are outperforming 60% of companies in the credit services industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.1 is above the industry median of 0.35.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.60% of outstanding shares, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%.

Reinsurance Group of America

The firm reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) by 56.4%, impacting the portfolio by -0.87%.

The insurance holding company has a market cap of $8.41 billion and an enterprise value of $9.21 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 5.22% and return on assets of 0.79% are underperforming 67% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.8 is below the industry median of 2.62.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.14% of outstanding shares, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.74% and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.65%.

General Electric

The guru trimmed the position in General Electric Co. (GE) by 2.14%, impacting the portfolio by -0.05%.

The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion and an enterprise value of $150.11 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -11.09% return on assets of -1.3% are underperforming 87% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.54.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 1.10% of outstanding shares, followed by Pzena with 0.97% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.69%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

