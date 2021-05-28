Unified Trust Company, N.A. Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Mastercard Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, Sells Amphenol Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Investment company Unified Trust Company, N.A. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Mastercard Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, Nike Inc, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, sells Amphenol Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unified Trust Company, N.A.. As of 2021Q1, Unified Trust Company, N.A. owns 77 stocks with a total value of $307 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 1,456,036 shares, 22.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 111,450 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,102 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 42,358 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 17,242 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.9%. The holding were 1,456,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 16,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $125.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 48,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $136.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 39,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.66 and $169.34, with an estimated average price of $150.43. The stock is now traded at around $171.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 30,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $257.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 19,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 39.39%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 39,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. added to a holding in 3M Co by 32.25%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $203.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $241.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. added to a holding in Belden Inc by 43.88%. The purchase prices were between $40.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. reduced to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 49.69%. The sale prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $67.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Unified Trust Company, N.A. still held 33,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Unified Trust Company, N.A. reduced to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 22.5%. The sale prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $191.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Unified Trust Company, N.A. still held 21,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

