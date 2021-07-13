Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee Buys Qualcomm Inc, Amgen Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co

New Purchases: QCOM, AMGN, AMZN, MDLZ,

QCOM, AMGN, AMZN, MDLZ, Added Positions: STIP, BRK.B, CARR, MRK, WMT, CAT, CSCO, GE,

STIP, BRK.B, CARR, MRK, WMT, CAT, CSCO, GE, Reduced Positions: IWS, KO, HD, ADI, RTX, COP, LLY, DUK, JPM, IJS, IP, JNJ, HON, XOM, EL, DD, PG, TFC, WM, ABBV, ABT, MSFT, KMB, VZ, WY, INTC, ENB, ADP, IBM, MMM, PFE, SO, BAX, DOW, OTIS, CAG, CVS, T, EPD, DIS,

IWS, KO, HD, ADI, RTX, COP, LLY, DUK, JPM, IJS, IP, JNJ, HON, XOM, EL, DD, PG, TFC, WM, ABBV, ABT, MSFT, KMB, VZ, WY, INTC, ENB, ADP, IBM, MMM, PFE, SO, BAX, DOW, OTIS, CAG, CVS, T, EPD, DIS, Sold Out: BRK.A, SHW, WBA, ZBH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, Amgen Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mondelez International Inc, sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee. As of 2021Q2, Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee owns 70 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/home+federal+bank+of+tennessee/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 237,859 shares, 36.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 427,272 shares, 22.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 87,971 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,970 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 20,067 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.142900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3703.938100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597.

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81.

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66.