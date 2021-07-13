TPG Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Intel Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, TransUnion, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: EMR, ROP, TRU, AJG, DHR, SON, PM, BABA, BCE, BMY, JNJ, LMT, PNW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intel Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, TransUnion, Emerson Electric Co, Roper Technologies Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, W.P. Carey Inc, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TPG Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, TPG Financial Advisors, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 696,869 shares, 23.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.23% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 375,441 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 156,710 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.84% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 214,169 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.52% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 470,438 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $111.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $481.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $210.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $139.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sonoco Products Co. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $69.28, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 195.64%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $223.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.63%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $312.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.75 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $15.02.