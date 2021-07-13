Logo
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Intel Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, TransUnion, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company TPG Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, TransUnion, Emerson Electric Co, Roper Technologies Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, W.P. Carey Inc, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TPG Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, TPG Financial Advisors, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TPG Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tpg+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TPG Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 696,869 shares, 23.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.23%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 375,441 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 156,710 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.84%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 214,169 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.52%
  5. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 470,438 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TransUnion (TRU)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $111.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $481.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $210.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $139.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sonoco Products Co (SON)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sonoco Products Co. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $69.28, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 195.64%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $223.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.63%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $312.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75.

Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.75 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $15.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of TPG Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. TPG Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TPG Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TPG Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TPG Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

