WT Wealth Management Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Sells Pinterest Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Match Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WT Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Waste Management Inc, sells Pinterest Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Match Group Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WT Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, WT Wealth Management owns 110 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WT Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wt+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WT Wealth Management
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 228,640 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
  2. iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG) - 225,018 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 251,573 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
  4. BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 173,500 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 233,068 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.10%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 173,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 30,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 36,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $143.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 8,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.00%. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 56,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 66,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 21,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 81.45%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 38,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 84.09%. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $354.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.09 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $21.11.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of WT Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. WT Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. WT Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WT Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WT Wealth Management keeps buying
