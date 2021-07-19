WT Wealth Management Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Sells Pinterest Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Match Group Inc

New Purchases: ICSH, PEJ, XSOE, WM, CVS, AGG, VYM,

ICSH, PEJ, XSOE, WM, CVS, AGG, VYM, Added Positions: VCIT, SJNK, VCSH, GLD, XLF, FTSM, LMBS, BIL, GS, SCHB, JPM, ABNB, SCHF, MSFT, ADP, FIVG, DOCU, UBER, SCHE, ETSY, FDN, HACK, ULTA, XLV, V, WMT, NKE, LULU, MA, VTI, ADBE, ALK, TWLO, SBUX, INTU, COST, TSLA, TGT, CRM, NFLX, SCHH, PGX, DIS, TMUS, VXUS, AAPL, PYPL, ESGU, SQ, CHWY, EXPE, FB, FLRN, SMDV, XMLV, SGOL, ESGD, HD, LUV, SCHO, SCHP,

VCIT, SJNK, VCSH, GLD, XLF, FTSM, LMBS, BIL, GS, SCHB, JPM, ABNB, SCHF, MSFT, ADP, FIVG, DOCU, UBER, SCHE, ETSY, FDN, HACK, ULTA, XLV, V, WMT, NKE, LULU, MA, VTI, ADBE, ALK, TWLO, SBUX, INTU, COST, TSLA, TGT, CRM, NFLX, SCHH, PGX, DIS, TMUS, VXUS, AAPL, PYPL, ESGU, SQ, CHWY, EXPE, FB, FLRN, SMDV, XMLV, SGOL, ESGD, HD, LUV, SCHO, SCHP, Reduced Positions: ZM, USMV, TDIV, USIG, PLD, SHY, AMZN, GOOG, SPLV, IPAY, IBUY, XLK, SMH, VMBS, UPS, IGV, JNJ, ROKU, VZ, SCHG, FDX, QQQ, SPTM, BA, SPDW, PG, MBB,

ZM, USMV, TDIV, USIG, PLD, SHY, AMZN, GOOG, SPLV, IPAY, IBUY, XLK, SMH, VMBS, UPS, IGV, JNJ, ROKU, VZ, SCHG, FDX, QQQ, SPTM, BA, SPDW, PG, MBB, Sold Out: PINS, MTCH, TDOC, BSCL, IJR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Waste Management Inc, sells Pinterest Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Match Group Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WT Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, WT Wealth Management owns 110 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WT Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wt+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 228,640 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG) - 225,018 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 251,573 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 173,500 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 233,068 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.10%

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 173,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 30,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 36,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $143.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 8,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.00%. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 56,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 66,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 21,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 81.45%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 38,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 84.09%. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $354.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.09 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $21.11.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.