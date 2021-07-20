Bennett Selby Investments Lp Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Sells Ubiquiti Inc, Phillips 66, AllianceBernstein Holding LP

- New Purchases: CNI, KWEB, BA, VTIP, FDS,
- Added Positions: FB, BABA, FND, GOOG, JNJ, AMZN, DPZ, MSFT, BRK.B, BKNG, DOCU, TJX, ZTS, BAC, TSCO,
- Reduced Positions: VMW, LSXMA, SPY, CMCSA, QSR, IVV, CSCO,
- Sold Out: UI, PSX, AB, CQQQ,
For the details of BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bennett+selby+investments+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 157,624 shares, 14.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 47,593 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.50%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,984 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%
- Visa Inc (V) - 38,135 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 3,656 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $102.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.119700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $214.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.59 and $347.1, with an estimated average price of $327.08. The stock is now traded at around $343.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 616 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 169.85%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $209.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 11,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $108.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 56,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $266.36 and $322.12, with an estimated average price of $292.94.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35.Sold Out: AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $46.69, with an estimated average price of $43.5.Sold Out: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $81.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP. Also check out:
1. BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment