Bennett Selby Investments Lp Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Sells Ubiquiti Inc, Phillips 66, AllianceBernstein Holding LP

New Purchases: CNI, KWEB, BA, VTIP, FDS,

CNI, KWEB, BA, VTIP, FDS, Added Positions: FB, BABA, FND, GOOG, JNJ, AMZN, DPZ, MSFT, BRK.B, BKNG, DOCU, TJX, ZTS, BAC, TSCO,

FB, BABA, FND, GOOG, JNJ, AMZN, DPZ, MSFT, BRK.B, BKNG, DOCU, TJX, ZTS, BAC, TSCO, Reduced Positions: VMW, LSXMA, SPY, CMCSA, QSR, IVV, CSCO,

VMW, LSXMA, SPY, CMCSA, QSR, IVV, CSCO, Sold Out: UI, PSX, AB, CQQQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Boeing Co, sells Ubiquiti Inc, Phillips 66, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Invesco China Technology ETF, VMware Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bennett Selby Investments Lp. As of 2021Q2, Bennett Selby Investments Lp owns 52 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 157,624 shares, 14.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Facebook Inc (FB) - 47,593 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.50% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,984 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% Visa Inc (V) - 38,135 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 3,656 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $102.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.119700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $214.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.59 and $347.1, with an estimated average price of $327.08. The stock is now traded at around $343.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 169.85%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $209.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 11,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $108.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 56,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $266.36 and $322.12, with an estimated average price of $292.94.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $46.69, with an estimated average price of $43.5.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $81.07.