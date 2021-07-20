Logo
Bennett Selby Investments Lp Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Sells Ubiquiti Inc, Phillips 66, AllianceBernstein Holding LP

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bennett Selby Investments Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Boeing Co, sells Ubiquiti Inc, Phillips 66, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Invesco China Technology ETF, VMware Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bennett Selby Investments Lp. As of 2021Q2, Bennett Selby Investments Lp owns 52 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bennett+selby+investments+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 157,624 shares, 14.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 47,593 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.50%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,984 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 38,135 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  5. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 3,656 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $102.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.119700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $214.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.59 and $347.1, with an estimated average price of $327.08. The stock is now traded at around $343.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 169.85%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $209.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 11,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $108.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 56,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)

Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $266.36 and $322.12, with an estimated average price of $292.94.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35.

Sold Out: AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $46.69, with an estimated average price of $43.5.

Sold Out: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $81.07.



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
