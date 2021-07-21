Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, II-VI Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Intel Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: PLTR, IIVI, GNRC, KEYS, SPSB, SRLN, SJNK, AYI, LAMR, ST, DLTR, SPTS, STZ, TFC, IWM, IJJ, IJS, IJT, MDY,

PLTR, IIVI, GNRC, KEYS, SPSB, SRLN, SJNK, AYI, LAMR, ST, DLTR, SPTS, STZ, TFC, IWM, IJJ, IJS, IJT, MDY, Added Positions: MBB, CVS, CMCSA, BLK, PFE, AMZN, AAPL, MKTX, SBUX, MSFT, ABBV, KO, FB, ICLN, PEP, DHR, VZ, VRTX,

MBB, CVS, CMCSA, BLK, PFE, AMZN, AAPL, MKTX, SBUX, MSFT, ABBV, KO, FB, ICLN, PEP, DHR, VZ, VRTX, Reduced Positions: GOVT, VCIT, CMS, ORCL, PLD, CSCO, APH, QCOM, WMT, MMM, V, PYPL, ABT, CDNS, FTNT, NVDA, ODFL, GOOGL, GOOG, BRK.B, HAL, SPY, COST, TROW, JPM, BAC, JNJ, TGT, MDT, LIN, ORLY, GILD,

GOVT, VCIT, CMS, ORCL, PLD, CSCO, APH, QCOM, WMT, MMM, V, PYPL, ABT, CDNS, FTNT, NVDA, ODFL, GOOGL, GOOG, BRK.B, HAL, SPY, COST, TROW, JPM, BAC, JNJ, TGT, MDT, LIN, ORLY, GILD, Sold Out: INTC, WM, REGN, BMY, TTWO, IYM, IJK, IVW, QQQ,

Lincolnshire, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, II-VI Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Intel Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, CMS Energy Corp, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hedeker+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 150,358 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,538 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 155,435 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,829 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,460 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.487000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 418,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $72.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 86,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $445.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 14,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $157.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 32,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 135,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 77,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 29.99%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 150,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 96.20%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 51,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 26.58%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 83,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $885.343700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $125.17 and $140.8, with an estimated average price of $133.24.