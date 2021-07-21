Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, II-VI Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Intel Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, II-VI Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Intel Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lincolnshire, IL, based Investment company Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, II-VI Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Intel Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, CMS Energy Corp, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hedeker+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC
  1. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 150,358 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.99%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,538 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 155,435 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.39%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,829 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,460 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.487000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 418,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $72.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 86,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $445.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 14,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $157.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 32,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 135,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 77,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 29.99%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 150,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 96.20%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 51,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 26.58%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 83,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $885.343700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $125.17 and $140.8, with an estimated average price of $133.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hedeker Wealth Management Group, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider