Stewart & Patten Co Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, Target Corp, Tesla Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, CSX Corp

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, Target Corp, Tesla Inc, sells Intel Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, CSX Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stewart & Patten Co Llc. As of 2021Q2, Stewart & Patten Co Llc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $625 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 139,752 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 218,476 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 241,415 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 180,684 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 89,698 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%

Stewart & Patten Co Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $479.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 8,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $256.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $655.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98.