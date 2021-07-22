Sierra Capital LLC Buys iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, Sells iShares Gold Trust, GLOBAL X FDS, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: GSG, ARKG, EUFN, ARKK, IQ, AINV, FVIV, SVFC, GXII, GGPI, IPVI, KMT, KURI, CLAA, AM, DUFRY, RNRPF.PFD, BNS, PPRUY, RBA,

BCSF, VFH, FIVG, IWN, ACWI, LQD, JPM, HDB, IYR, RACE, ACWX, JKF, ARCC, COST, OCPNY, TEL, YUMC, WES, WPP, UOVEY, TEF, SONY, AAGIY, AMP, OTEX, MGA, CRH, CIADY, EDU, CREE, CRTO, EPD, MSI, MPWR, LITE, MMP, Reduced Positions: BOTZ, ROBO, HEWJ, REMX, AAPL, OXY, BRK.B, SHY, VDC, EEM, GLD, BYND, FLOT, XLF, IYH, MSFT, AMZN, IWD, TSM, LULU, TSLA, SHYG, AXP, PFF, IGSB, HD, VWDRY, SIVB, NEE, PG, NVO, ALC, APTV, XYL, WTKWY, WMMVY, URI, STOR, SCHYY, RHHBY, DBOEY, L, KHNGY, KMTUY, JD, ASHTY, HOCPY, LOGI, BRKR, GIB, CNI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, ARK Innovation ETF, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, GLOBAL X FDS, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, TAL Education Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sierra Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sierra Capital LLC owns 366 stocks with a total value of $347 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 97,855 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 74,408 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 43,585 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,880 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 77,961 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 182,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $86.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 30,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.88 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $19.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 128,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $122.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 13,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.163300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 84,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in Apollo Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 67,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc by 66.12%. The purchase prices were between $14.78 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $15.75. The stock is now traded at around $15.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 239,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 173.23%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 38.72%. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $38.05, with an estimated average price of $36.44. The stock is now traded at around $37.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 96,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.058500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 23.99%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 46.64%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $418.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49.

Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.5.

Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $105.49 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $110.1.

Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The sale prices were between $63.7 and $73.24, with an estimated average price of $70.24.