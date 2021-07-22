Logo
Sierra Capital LLC Buys iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, Sells iShares Gold Trust, GLOBAL X FDS, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sierra Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, ARK Innovation ETF, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, GLOBAL X FDS, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, TAL Education Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sierra Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sierra Capital LLC owns 366 stocks with a total value of $347 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sierra Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sierra+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sierra Capital LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 97,855 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 74,408 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 43,585 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,880 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 77,961 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
New Purchase: iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG)

Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 182,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $86.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 30,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund (EUFN)

Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.88 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $19.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 128,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $122.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 13,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.163300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 84,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apollo Investment Corp (AINV)

Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in Apollo Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 67,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF)

Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc by 66.12%. The purchase prices were between $14.78 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $15.75. The stock is now traded at around $15.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 239,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 173.23%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 38.72%. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $38.05, with an estimated average price of $36.44. The stock is now traded at around $37.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 96,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.058500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 23.99%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 46.64%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $418.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Sold Out: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.5.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)

Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $105.49 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $110.1.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)

Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The sale prices were between $63.7 and $73.24, with an estimated average price of $70.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sierra Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Sierra Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sierra Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sierra Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sierra Capital LLC keeps buying
