CRA Financial Services, LLC Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Target Corp, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

- New Purchases: RYH, ADP, ADX, DNP, IP, ORCL, CRM, CGW, GIS, AMC, FBGX, IJS, QLGN,
- Added Positions: ONEQ, SCHD, VIG, ARKK, QQQ, TSLA, PTON, MSFT, SCHA, SCHF, GOOGL, VYM, SCHM, VNQ, DIS, BA, IVV, GM, ABBV, XLV, VZ, MCD, F, XLF, EEM, ITOT, IWF, ZM, MMM, T, PG, CMCSA, PEP, JPM, XLI, ABT, CLX, VCSH, KO, D, SCHB, HON, RSP, MRK, PYPL, UPS, IWD, DKNG, IEFA, GLD, MTUM, DIA, SCHV, MO, VTI, BMY, SJI, DVY, OCFC, VTRS, SQ,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, TLT, FPE, SCHG, VCIT, SCHZ, IJR, IJH, HDV, XLU, AMGN, SSO, SCHO, NCLH, NVDA, LMT, INTC, FDX, NVS, SCHP, IBM, GS, COP, VOO, CSCO,
- Sold Out: MRNA, TGT, CCL,
For the details of CRA Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cra+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CRA Financial Services, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,925 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,469 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 121,557 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 92,722 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,809 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $301.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $203.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX)
CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $19.18. The stock is now traded at around $20.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)
CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)
CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $248.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 905.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 31,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 66.22%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $119.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 42.30%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of CRA Financial Services, LLC. Also check out:
1. CRA Financial Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CRA Financial Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CRA Financial Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CRA Financial Services, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment