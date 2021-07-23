B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, The Walt Disney Co, The St. Joe Co

New Purchases: VNQ, VIAC, GHVI, CRWD, SNOW, ADBE, GPN, ATEX, LCY,

Investment company B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Lemonade Inc, sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, The Walt Disney Co, The St. Joe Co, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem. As of 2021Q2, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem owns 112 stocks with a total value of $424 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 114,876 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 132,651 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 475,633 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.53% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 159,439 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 467.74% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 115,846 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 88,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 80,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Gores Holdings VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.89 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 66,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $268.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $264.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Anterix Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.95 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $59.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 467.74%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 159,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in Lemonade Inc by 125.54%. The purchase prices were between $60.17 and $111.9, with an estimated average price of $90.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 45,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 205.20%. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $122.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 25,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 69.89%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $151.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in FuboTV Inc by 96.67%. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 45,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in Desktop Metal Inc by 128.69%. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $8.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 85,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in The St. Joe Co. The sale prices were between $41.08 and $49.2, with an estimated average price of $45.06.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65.