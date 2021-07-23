Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC Buys iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC Buys iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/safeguard+investment+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 64,807 shares, 18.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.22%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 62,395 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.27%
  3. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (ILTB) - 109,656 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 47,428 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.01%
  5. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 16,481 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.03%
New Purchase: iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (ILTB)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.84 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $69.78. The stock is now traded at around $73.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 109,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 13,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $87.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46. The stock is now traded at around $251.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.01%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $122.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 47,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 229.78%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 14,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $445.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 11,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 31.37%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 26,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 233.25%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 8,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 153.03%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $350.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider