Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC Buys iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 64,807 shares, 18.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.22% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 62,395 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.27% iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (ILTB) - 109,656 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. New Position ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 47,428 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.01% iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 16,481 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.03%

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.84 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $69.78. The stock is now traded at around $73.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 109,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 13,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $87.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46. The stock is now traded at around $251.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.01%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $122.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 47,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 229.78%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 14,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $445.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 11,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 31.37%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 26,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 233.25%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 8,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 153.03%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $350.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.