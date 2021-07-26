Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, Surgery Partners Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Xilinx Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, Surgery Partners Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Xilinx Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rheos Capital Works Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Surgery Partners Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, The Walt Disney Co, ASML Holding NV, sells Netflix Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Xilinx Inc, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rheos Capital Works Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Rheos Capital Works Inc. owns 98 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rheos Capital Works Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rheos+capital+works+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rheos Capital Works Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 479,000 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.59%
  2. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 270,700 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio.
  3. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 635,400 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio.
  4. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 282,900 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
  5. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 259,300 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.67%
New Purchase: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $54.05. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 398,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 365,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $751.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $138.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 135,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $91.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 202,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $455.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 29,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 45.59%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 479,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 91.60%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $177.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 251,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 64.49%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $368.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 118,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 121.19%. The purchase prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53. The stock is now traded at around $272.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 66,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 98.04%. The purchase prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68. The stock is now traded at around $172.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 70,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 53.78%. The purchase prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 240,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85.

Reduced: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 87.57%. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $518.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.45%. Rheos Capital Works Inc. still held 14,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $135.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Rheos Capital Works Inc. still held 63,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rheos Capital Works Inc.. Also check out:

1. Rheos Capital Works Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Rheos Capital Works Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rheos Capital Works Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rheos Capital Works Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider