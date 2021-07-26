Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, Surgery Partners Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Xilinx Inc

New Purchases: SGRY, OSH, ASML, AMAT, AMD, GWW, PGNY, NEE, OPCH, BKNG, URI, DE, DHI, LEN, SCI,

SGRY, OSH, ASML, AMAT, AMD, GWW, PGNY, NEE, OPCH, BKNG, URI, DE, DHI, LEN, SCI, Added Positions: MSFT, DIS, ZM, RNG, TSN, TTWO, FIVE, CRM, ALLY, TTEK, CDNS, DOCU, ANET, AMZN, CRWD, ROST, INTU, GS, NICE, EOG, OTIS, EW, BAM, EQIX, VEEV, AKAM, GM, COF, SITE, SPOT, AMT, WPM, TJX, CCI, LW, VRT, V, FRC,

MSFT, DIS, ZM, RNG, TSN, TTWO, FIVE, CRM, ALLY, TTEK, CDNS, DOCU, ANET, AMZN, CRWD, ROST, INTU, GS, NICE, EOG, OTIS, EW, BAM, EQIX, VEEV, AKAM, GM, COF, SITE, SPOT, AMT, WPM, TJX, CCI, LW, VRT, V, FRC, Reduced Positions: NFLX, XLNX, LGF.A,

NFLX, XLNX, LGF.A, Sold Out: COST, GIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Surgery Partners Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, The Walt Disney Co, ASML Holding NV, sells Netflix Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Xilinx Inc, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rheos Capital Works Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Rheos Capital Works Inc. owns 98 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rheos Capital Works Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rheos+capital+works+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 479,000 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.59% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 270,700 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 635,400 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 282,900 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 259,300 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.67%

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $54.05. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 398,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 365,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $751.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $138.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 135,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $91.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 202,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $455.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 29,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 45.59%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 479,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 91.60%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $177.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 251,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 64.49%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $368.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 118,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 121.19%. The purchase prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53. The stock is now traded at around $272.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 66,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 98.04%. The purchase prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68. The stock is now traded at around $172.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 70,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 53.78%. The purchase prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 240,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 87.57%. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $518.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.45%. Rheos Capital Works Inc. still held 14,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $135.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Rheos Capital Works Inc. still held 63,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.