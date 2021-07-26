Members Capital Advisors Inc Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Target Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Intel Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Members Capital Advisors Inc Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Target Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Intel Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Members Capital Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Target Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Qualcomm Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Intel Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Principal Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Members Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Members Capital Advisors Inc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/members+capital+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC
  1. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 2,297,847 shares, 20.30% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 145,330 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.35%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 52,000 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 19,097 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio.
  5. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 3,744 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 38,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 10,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $132.75 and $155.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $134.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 11,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $94.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 15,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $149.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 10,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Target Corp by 247.91%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $260.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 9,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 2169.60%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.529000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 11,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 14884.00%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $98.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 14,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 1083.76%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 56,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 1881.82%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $482.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 3,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Paper Co (IP)

Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in International Paper Co by 438.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 25,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.

Sold Out: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.74 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $63.85.

Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC. Also check out:

1. MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider