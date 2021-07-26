Members Capital Advisors Inc Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Target Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Intel Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: HYG, VIAC, JPM, PKG, PGR, IFF, AMGN, EQR, ESS, GPC, MDLZ, OMC, RTX, ABBV, CVX, ES, OGN,

HYG, VIAC, JPM, PKG, PGR, IFF, AMGN, EQR, ESS, GPC, MDLZ, OMC, RTX, ABBV, CVX, ES, OGN, Added Positions: TGT, QCOM, LYB, T, AVGO, IP, USB, GLW, CAT, PM,

TGT, QCOM, LYB, T, AVGO, IP, USB, GLW, CAT, PM, Reduced Positions: LQD,

LQD, Sold Out: INTC, XOM, IBM, PFG, PRU, MPC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Target Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Qualcomm Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Intel Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Principal Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Members Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Members Capital Advisors Inc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/members+capital+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 2,297,847 shares, 20.30% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 145,330 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.35% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 52,000 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. New Position United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 19,097 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 3,744 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio.

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 38,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 10,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $132.75 and $155.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $134.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 11,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $94.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 15,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $149.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 10,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Target Corp by 247.91%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $260.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 9,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 2169.60%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.529000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 11,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 14884.00%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $98.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 14,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 1083.76%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 56,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 1881.82%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $482.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 3,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in International Paper Co by 438.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 25,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.74 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $63.85.

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91.

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.