Members Capital Advisors Inc Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Target Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Intel Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: HYG, VIAC, JPM, PKG, PGR, IFF, AMGN, EQR, ESS, GPC, MDLZ, OMC, RTX, ABBV, CVX, ES, OGN,
- Added Positions: TGT, QCOM, LYB, T, AVGO, IP, USB, GLW, CAT, PM,
- Reduced Positions: LQD,
- Sold Out: INTC, XOM, IBM, PFG, PRU, MPC,
For the details of MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/members+capital+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC
- Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 2,297,847 shares, 20.30% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 145,330 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.35%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 52,000 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 19,097 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio.
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 3,744 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio.
Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 38,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 10,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)
Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $132.75 and $155.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $134.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 11,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $94.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 15,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $149.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 10,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Target Corp by 247.91%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $260.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 9,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 2169.60%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.529000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 11,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 14884.00%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $98.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 14,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 1083.76%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 56,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 1881.82%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $482.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 3,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Paper Co (IP)
Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in International Paper Co by 438.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 25,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.Sold Out: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)
Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.74 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $63.85.Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC. Also check out:
1. MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment