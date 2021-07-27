Sage Rhino Capital Llc Buys Vincerx Pharma Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Dropbox Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

- New Purchases: VINC, DBX, VTOL, VCSH, AI, DHR, TXN, GSK, SCHF, DHS, AMT, TTE, SCHE, RDS.A, JHX, IWB, ERIC, NOK, GNW, LYG,
- Added Positions: SPY, DOCU, VO, VB, VWO, AMZN, IEFA, BRK.A, IEMG, MSFT, SFE, ADBE, VSS, VCIT, AAPL, TSLA, RYT, LYFT, TMO, VTI, VYM, V, COST, HD, UNP, AER, AES, ASML, BHP, BLK, BA, BP, CCJ, CNXC, DIS, FSLY, SCZ, NVS, PLTR, SAP, SCHW, UBER, VNQI, VTIP, WFC, GOOGL, AZN, SAN, BCS, GOLD, BRK.B, BTI, CCL, CMCSA, CONE, DEO, EPAM, FRC, HSBC, IAGG, IWM, JNJ, JPM, M, MS, NEM, NVO, NVDA, PSX, MINT, RIO, ROST, SNY, GNR, CWB, SYY, TRNO, TM, UBS, BND, VNQ, ZTS, ABT, ABBV, AEG, T, BBVA, BIIB, BKNG, AVGO, CVX, DUK, XOM, GE, ING, IJR, LLY, MA, MCD, MDT, MRK, MFG, NYMT, NEE, NMR, PYPL, PEP, PFE, QCOM, CRM, SONY, SWN, SBUX, SMFG, TEF, UL, UPS, WMT, WBK,
- Reduced Positions: HYRE, GOOG, BMY, AXP, ZUO, CLF, PFF, TWTR, KO,
- Sold Out: IAU, HPE, STX,
- Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC) - 1,618,199 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 74,946 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.71%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 108,621 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 182,686 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 55,379 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Vincerx Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.33 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.13%. The holding were 1,618,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bristow Group Inc (VTOL)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Bristow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $62.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $290.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 905.07%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 8,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $419500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Safeguard Scientifics Inc by 450.00%. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $6.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 91.78%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $620.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $14.45 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.79.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.
