Sage Rhino Capital Llc Buys Vincerx Pharma Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Dropbox Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sage Rhino Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vincerx Pharma Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Dropbox Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Bristow Group Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Rhino Capital Llc. As of 2021Q2, Sage Rhino Capital Llc owns 195 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sage+rhino+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC
  1. Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC) - 1,618,199 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 74,946 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.71%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 108,621 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio.
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 182,686 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 55,379 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%
New Purchase: Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC)

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Vincerx Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.33 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.13%. The holding were 1,618,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bristow Group Inc (VTOL)

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Bristow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $62.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $290.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 905.07%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 8,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3699.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $419500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE)

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Safeguard Scientifics Inc by 450.00%. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $6.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 91.78%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $620.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $14.45 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.79.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.



