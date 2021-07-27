Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Brooks Automation Inc, Vericel Corp, Simulations Plus Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc,

- New Purchases: BRKS, LCY, CDNA, BDSX, BLL, SITM, PSA, XM,
- Added Positions: VCEL, SLP, WK, MRCY, WDFC, QTWO, BFAM, LSPD, TFX, ATR, TECH, GNRC, TYL, AXON, ROL, JKHY, GGG, FICO, WSO, HCAT, CGNX, IAA, WST, GWRE, LCII, AVLR, IT, NSTG, POOL, XYL, CDXS, TRU, TRNS, LSF, NVEE, PLMR, IIIV, VEEV, COUP, ITW, ALGN, BLFS, CSGP, COST, DGII, ECL, FDS, FAST, IDXX, VRSK, IIN, ROP, STE, TSCO, WCN, WLDN, MASI, CYRX,
- Reduced Positions: FOXF, TREX, LGND, ACIW, ANSS, CPRT, HEI.A, SITE, LMAT, BL, HLIO, PCTY, AAON, VCRA, MODN, ROG, PRO, ESE, MLAB, DORM, NRC, FTNT, DLB, DHR, SSTI, KIDS,
- Sold Out: RP, EPAY, CMD, DIS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC
- Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) - 1,484,750 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.34%
- Omnicell Inc (OMCL) - 1,447,025 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) - 3,424,407 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio.
- FirstService Corp (FSV) - 1,233,230 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) - 3,029,377 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $88.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 793,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,682,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CareDx Inc (CDNA)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CareDx Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.02 and $95.11, with an estimated average price of $79.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 348,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Biodesix Inc (BDSX)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Biodesix Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.14 and $20.35, with an estimated average price of $15.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 115,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SiTime Corp (SITM)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SiTime Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.48 and $133.49, with an estimated average price of $102.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vericel Corp (VCEL)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vericel Corp by 2815.43%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,311,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Simulations Plus Inc by 126.92%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $68.96, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,640,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Workiva Inc (WK)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Workiva Inc by 38.39%. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $114.26, with an estimated average price of $96.86. The stock is now traded at around $131.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 727,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $90.78 and $108.1, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $104.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 749,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WD-40 Co (WDFC)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WD-40 Co by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $239.65 and $316.81, with an estimated average price of $256.97. The stock is now traded at around $242.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 291,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16. The stock is now traded at around $152.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 186,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $41.29.Sold Out: (CMD)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC.
1. Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
