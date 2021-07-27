Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Brooks Automation Inc, Vericel Corp, Simulations Plus Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc,

New Purchases: BRKS, LCY, CDNA, BDSX, BLL, SITM, PSA, XM,

BRKS, LCY, CDNA, BDSX, BLL, SITM, PSA, XM, Added Positions: VCEL, SLP, WK, MRCY, WDFC, QTWO, BFAM, LSPD, TFX, ATR, TECH, GNRC, TYL, AXON, ROL, JKHY, GGG, FICO, WSO, HCAT, CGNX, IAA, WST, GWRE, LCII, AVLR, IT, NSTG, POOL, XYL, CDXS, TRU, TRNS, LSF, NVEE, PLMR, IIIV, VEEV, COUP, ITW, ALGN, BLFS, CSGP, COST, DGII, ECL, FDS, FAST, IDXX, VRSK, IIN, ROP, STE, TSCO, WCN, WLDN, MASI, CYRX,

VCEL, SLP, WK, MRCY, WDFC, QTWO, BFAM, LSPD, TFX, ATR, TECH, GNRC, TYL, AXON, ROL, JKHY, GGG, FICO, WSO, HCAT, CGNX, IAA, WST, GWRE, LCII, AVLR, IT, NSTG, POOL, XYL, CDXS, TRU, TRNS, LSF, NVEE, PLMR, IIIV, VEEV, COUP, ITW, ALGN, BLFS, CSGP, COST, DGII, ECL, FDS, FAST, IDXX, VRSK, IIN, ROP, STE, TSCO, WCN, WLDN, MASI, CYRX, Reduced Positions: FOXF, TREX, LGND, ACIW, ANSS, CPRT, HEI.A, SITE, LMAT, BL, HLIO, PCTY, AAON, VCRA, MODN, ROG, PRO, ESE, MLAB, DORM, NRC, FTNT, DLB, DHR, SSTI, KIDS,

FOXF, TREX, LGND, ACIW, ANSS, CPRT, HEI.A, SITE, LMAT, BL, HLIO, PCTY, AAON, VCRA, MODN, ROG, PRO, ESE, MLAB, DORM, NRC, FTNT, DLB, DHR, SSTI, KIDS, Sold Out: RP, EPAY, CMD, DIS,

Wayne, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Brooks Automation Inc, Vericel Corp, Simulations Plus Inc, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, CareDx Inc, sells RealPage Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc, , Ansys Inc, Copart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) - 1,484,750 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.34% Omnicell Inc (OMCL) - 1,447,025 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) - 3,424,407 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. FirstService Corp (FSV) - 1,233,230 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) - 3,029,377 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $88.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 793,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,682,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CareDx Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.02 and $95.11, with an estimated average price of $79.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 348,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Biodesix Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.14 and $20.35, with an estimated average price of $15.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 115,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SiTime Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.48 and $133.49, with an estimated average price of $102.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vericel Corp by 2815.43%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,311,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Simulations Plus Inc by 126.92%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $68.96, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,640,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Workiva Inc by 38.39%. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $114.26, with an estimated average price of $96.86. The stock is now traded at around $131.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 727,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $90.78 and $108.1, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $104.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 749,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WD-40 Co by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $239.65 and $316.81, with an estimated average price of $256.97. The stock is now traded at around $242.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 291,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16. The stock is now traded at around $152.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 186,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $41.29.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.