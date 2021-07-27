Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Brooks Automation Inc, Vericel Corp, Simulations Plus Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Brooks Automation Inc, Vericel Corp, Simulations Plus Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wayne, PA, based Investment company Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Brooks Automation Inc, Vericel Corp, Simulations Plus Inc, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, CareDx Inc, sells RealPage Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc, , Ansys Inc, Copart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/conestoga+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) - 1,484,750 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.34%
  2. Omnicell Inc (OMCL) - 1,447,025 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  3. Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) - 3,424,407 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio.
  4. FirstService Corp (FSV) - 1,233,230 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  5. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) - 3,029,377 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $88.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 793,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,682,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CareDx Inc (CDNA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CareDx Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.02 and $95.11, with an estimated average price of $79.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 348,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Biodesix Inc (BDSX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Biodesix Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.14 and $20.35, with an estimated average price of $15.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 115,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SiTime Corp (SITM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SiTime Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.48 and $133.49, with an estimated average price of $102.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vericel Corp by 2815.43%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,311,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Simulations Plus Inc by 126.92%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $68.96, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,640,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Workiva Inc (WK)

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Workiva Inc by 38.39%. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $114.26, with an estimated average price of $96.86. The stock is now traded at around $131.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 727,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $90.78 and $108.1, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $104.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 749,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WD-40 Co (WDFC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WD-40 Co by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $239.65 and $316.81, with an estimated average price of $256.97. The stock is now traded at around $242.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 291,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16. The stock is now traded at around $152.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 186,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $41.29.

Sold Out: (CMD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider