Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc, Sells , Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, BlackRock Multi-Sector Income T

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc, Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fun, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund, sells , Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust, First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Blackrock Duration Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 630,246 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 351,623 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 138,569 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 538,737 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 62,119 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.59 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.88. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 231,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.76 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 95,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.22 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 122,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fun. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.6. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 100,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.86 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 65,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund by 64.16%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 112,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 145,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $7.81 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $8.39. The stock is now traded at around $8.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 74,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The sale prices were between $8.87 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.58.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85.