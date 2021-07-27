Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc, Sells , Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, BlackRock Multi-Sector Income T

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc, Sells , Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, BlackRock Multi-Sector Income T

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc, Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fun, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund, sells , Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust, First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Blackrock Duration Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edmonds+duncan+registered+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 630,246 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 351,623 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 138,569 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 538,737 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 62,119 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
New Purchase: Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.59 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.88. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 231,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.76 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 95,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.22 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 122,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fun (IDE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fun. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.6. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 100,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc (DSU)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.86 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 65,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund (AVK)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund by 64.16%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 112,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 145,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $7.81 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $8.39. The stock is now traded at around $8.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 74,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The sale prices were between $8.87 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.58.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.

Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92.

Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider