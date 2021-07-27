Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc, Sells , Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, BlackRock Multi-Sector Income T

- New Purchases: EVV, QYLD, EMD, IDE, DSU, MGM, MINT, LB, MLM, MTZ, URI, CROX, JEF, GMED, HUBS, DT, UPST, ENTG,
- Added Positions: AVK, SPDW, SPYG, FPE, SPYV, VBK, IGSB, SPEM, VOT, SRLN, SCZ, VBR, VIG, DXJ, VOE, IGR, VNQ, MFM, VNQI, EEMV, GNRC, IJS, SPMD, NCLH, AFB, DRI, BA, AEE, CVNA, HWM, SYF, HZNP, TSM,
- Reduced Positions: BTZ, BIT, FFA, BLW, IJR, VVR, VTV, VUG, INTC, ENPH, DGRO, T,
- Sold Out: EGOV, BCX, ALK, WYNN, PFGC, LEN, ARMK,
For the details of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edmonds+duncan+registered+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 630,246 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 351,623 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 138,569 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 538,737 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 62,119 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.59 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.88. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 231,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.76 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 95,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.22 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 122,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fun (IDE)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fun. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.6. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 100,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc (DSU)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.86 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 65,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund (AVK)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund by 64.16%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 112,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 145,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $7.81 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $8.39. The stock is now traded at around $8.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 74,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (EGOV)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The sale prices were between $8.87 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.58.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92.Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85.
