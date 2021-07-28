Logo
PFG Advisors Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Verisk Analytics Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company PFG Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, sells Verisk Analytics Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFG Advisors. As of 2021Q2, PFG Advisors owns 450 stocks with a total value of $852 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PFG Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pfg+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PFG Advisors
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,939 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 214,409 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 65,602 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 113,476 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 58,245 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA)

PFG Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $85.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

PFG Advisors initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $300.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

PFG Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 26,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

PFG Advisors initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

PFG Advisors initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 45,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

PFG Advisors initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

PFG Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 86.86%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 113,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

PFG Advisors added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 568.08%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 35,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

PFG Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 354.68%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 37,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

PFG Advisors added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 67.68%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 50,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

PFG Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 238.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

PFG Advisors added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 319.71%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.2 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $21.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of PFG Advisors. Also check out:

1. PFG Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. PFG Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PFG Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PFG Advisors keeps buying
