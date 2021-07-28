Logo
Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells Alteryx Inc, Starbucks Corp,

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Zurich, V8, based Investment company Bellecapital International Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, PagSeguro Digital, iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF, sells Alteryx Inc, Starbucks Corp, , Hologic Inc, Veracyte Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bellecapital International Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Bellecapital International Ltd. owns 171 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bellecapital International Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bellecapital+international+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bellecapital International Ltd.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,282 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,429 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.27%
  3. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS) - 120,535 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.46%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 47,586 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,264 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.74%
New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $88.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHB)

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.299600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $98.13 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $98.93. The stock is now traded at around $99.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 120,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 44,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 178.93%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.571100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1629.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $349.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 98.60%. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02.

Sold Out: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Veracyte Inc. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $43.02.

Sold Out: BlackLine Inc (BL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $100.14 and $121.14, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Sold Out: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bellecapital International Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Bellecapital International Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Bellecapital International Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bellecapital International Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bellecapital International Ltd. keeps buying

