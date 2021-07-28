Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells Alteryx Inc, Starbucks Corp,

New Purchases: AMD, OTIS, IBHB, EBAY, ARRY, VCSH, PLTR, XLP, CAE,

AMD, OTIS, IBHB, EBAY, ARRY, VCSH, PLTR, XLP, CAE, Added Positions: HYS, PAGS, GLD, ORCL, MELI, MRNA, ARCE, TME, JD, CHI, WW, QGEN, V, DIS, STNE, NEE, CRM, BIDU, AMAT, IBM, XLV, SCHM, INTC, XLC, ALC, SE, AMT, AWK, ALGN, PM, TDOC, UBER, CRL, CYBR, DSGX, ISRG,

HYS, PAGS, GLD, ORCL, MELI, MRNA, ARCE, TME, JD, CHI, WW, QGEN, V, DIS, STNE, NEE, CRM, BIDU, AMAT, IBM, XLV, SCHM, INTC, XLC, ALC, SE, AMT, AWK, ALGN, PM, TDOC, UBER, CRL, CYBR, DSGX, ISRG, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, MSFT, AYX, SBUX, COO, ABBV, BABA, ARKG, PG, AAPL, FB, AMZN, XOM, MRK, WMT, ICE, BRK.A, CPRT, LQD, TSCO, IGSB, TTEC, BRK.B, ADP, GOOG, FISV, FAST, CHD, BA, HCAT, DUK, PFE, NFLX, PLMR, T, CVX, TMO, DG, ACN, AMGN, YY, XLK, CL,

GOOGL, MSFT, AYX, SBUX, COO, ABBV, BABA, ARKG, PG, AAPL, FB, AMZN, XOM, MRK, WMT, ICE, BRK.A, CPRT, LQD, TSCO, IGSB, TTEC, BRK.B, ADP, GOOG, FISV, FAST, CHD, BA, HCAT, DUK, PFE, NFLX, PLMR, T, CVX, TMO, DG, ACN, AMGN, YY, XLK, CL, Sold Out: GWPH, HOLX, VCYT, ETSY, BL, IQ, REGI, NVDA, IAU,

Zurich, V8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, PagSeguro Digital, iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF, sells Alteryx Inc, Starbucks Corp, , Hologic Inc, Veracyte Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bellecapital International Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Bellecapital International Ltd. owns 171 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bellecapital International Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bellecapital+international+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,282 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,429 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.27% PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS) - 120,535 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.46% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 47,586 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,264 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.74%

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $88.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.299600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $98.13 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $98.93. The stock is now traded at around $99.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 120,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 44,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 178.93%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.571100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1629.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $349.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 98.60%. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02.

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Veracyte Inc. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $43.02.

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $100.14 and $121.14, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92.