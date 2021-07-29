Logo
TruWealth Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, S&P MidCap 400 ETF,

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company TruWealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, AbbVie Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, sells First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, , iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TruWealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, TruWealth Advisors, LLC owns 112 stocks with a total value of $774 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TruWealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truwealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TruWealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 1,096,786 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 945,282 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.60%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 340,526 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
  4. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 1,280,361 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.72%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 121,930 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.68%
New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 149,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $171.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 1,280,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1888.96%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $160.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 33,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 53.95%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 117,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 116.39%. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $79.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 50,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $159.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 65.93%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $157.67 and $176.2, with an estimated average price of $165.09.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $120.28 and $136.44, with an estimated average price of $128.33.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of TruWealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. TruWealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TruWealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TruWealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TruWealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
