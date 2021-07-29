TruWealth Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, S&P MidCap 400 ETF,

New Purchases: FTSL, VBR, FSK, LMBS, XLB, MINT, CMCSA, PEP, TGT, SHY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, AbbVie Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, sells First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, , iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TruWealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, TruWealth Advisors, LLC owns 112 stocks with a total value of $774 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 1,096,786 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 945,282 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.60% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 340,526 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 1,280,361 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.72% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 121,930 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.68%

TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 149,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $171.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.38 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 1,280,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1888.96%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $160.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 33,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 53.95%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 117,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 116.39%. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $79.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 50,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $159.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 65.93%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $157.67 and $176.2, with an estimated average price of $165.09.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $120.28 and $136.44, with an estimated average price of $128.33.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.