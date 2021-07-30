Hendley & Co Inc Buys EOG Resources Inc, Amphenol Corp, Pentair PLC, Sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, The Home Depot Inc

- New Purchases: EOG, PNR, NVDA, COP,
- Added Positions: APH, PSX, AAPL, SYK, ABT, PGR, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: TROW, HD, V, BRK.B, WM, MSFT, KO, UPS, TJX, PEP, DE, AMZN, NKE, EXPD, WMT, ALL, SBUX, GILD, DIS, GLW, UL, MA,
- Sold Out: AEP, A, BK, FB,
These are the top 5 holdings of HENDLEY & CO INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,766 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,297 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Visa Inc (V) - 66,477 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 53,672 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 108,977 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
Hendley & Co Inc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $72.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 67,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pentair PLC (PNR)
Hendley & Co Inc initiated holding in Pentair PLC. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $70.68, with an estimated average price of $66.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 20,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Hendley & Co Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Hendley & Co Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Hendley & Co Inc added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 362.74%. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $72.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 102,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Hendley & Co Inc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.Sold Out: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Hendley & Co Inc sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14.Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Hendley & Co Inc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Hendley & Co Inc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.
