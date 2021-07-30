Hendley & Co Inc Buys EOG Resources Inc, Amphenol Corp, Pentair PLC, Sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: EOG, PNR, NVDA, COP,

Zanesville, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys EOG Resources Inc, Amphenol Corp, Pentair PLC, NVIDIA Corp, ConocoPhillips, sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, The Home Depot Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hendley & Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Hendley & Co Inc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,766 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,297 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Visa Inc (V) - 66,477 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 53,672 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 108,977 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%

Hendley & Co Inc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $72.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 67,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hendley & Co Inc initiated holding in Pentair PLC. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $70.68, with an estimated average price of $66.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 20,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hendley & Co Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hendley & Co Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hendley & Co Inc added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 362.74%. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $72.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 102,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hendley & Co Inc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.

Hendley & Co Inc sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14.

Hendley & Co Inc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98.

Hendley & Co Inc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.