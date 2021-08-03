Adams Wealth Management Buys PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Sunrun Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Adams Wealth Management Buys PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Sunrun Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Adams Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Adobe Inc, sells Sunrun Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Adams Wealth Management owns 76 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Adams Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adams+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Adams Wealth Management
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,015,770 shares, 45.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 489,622 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  3. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 150,269 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.61%
  4. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 357,028 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71%
  5. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) - 221,459 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL)

Adams Wealth Management initiated holding in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $41.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 221,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

Adams Wealth Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 112,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Adams Wealth Management initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Adams Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Adams Wealth Management initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $621.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Adams Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58.

Sold Out: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.64 and $49.73, with an estimated average price of $49.68.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Sold Out: Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.71 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $2.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of Adams Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Adams Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Adams Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Adams Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Adams Wealth Management keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider