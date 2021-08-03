Adams Wealth Management Buys PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Sunrun Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

- New Purchases: PHYL, MORT, SPY, LRGF, ADBE,
- Added Positions: SCHA, SCHX, SCHE, XSD, ITOT, GSLC, SCHF, USHY, TIP, INTC, AOM, IEMG, T, WTM, LTC, HUM, AMZN, AMD, VZ, CPSI, CI,
- Reduced Positions: IVOL, SCHP, ATKR, DVN, CLR, STX, MSFT, EXR, EMR, HP, LEMB, NVDA, GMS, PFG, SCHD, FAF, ABBV, O, PM, WPC, AES, PFE, GOOGL, ENB, COP, KO, AAPL, FB,
- Sold Out: RUN, PULS, CAT, JNJ, SENS,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,015,770 shares, 45.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 489,622 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 150,269 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.61%
- Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 357,028 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71%
- PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) - 221,459 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
Adams Wealth Management initiated holding in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $41.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 221,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)
Adams Wealth Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 112,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Adams Wealth Management initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)
Adams Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Adams Wealth Management initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $621.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 391 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Adams Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58.Sold Out: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.64 and $49.73, with an estimated average price of $49.68.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.Sold Out: Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)
Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.71 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $2.53.
