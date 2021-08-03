Adams Wealth Management Buys PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Sunrun Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

New Purchases: PHYL, MORT, SPY, LRGF, ADBE,

PHYL, MORT, SPY, LRGF, ADBE, Added Positions: SCHA, SCHX, SCHE, XSD, ITOT, GSLC, SCHF, USHY, TIP, INTC, AOM, IEMG, T, WTM, LTC, HUM, AMZN, AMD, VZ, CPSI, CI,

SCHA, SCHX, SCHE, XSD, ITOT, GSLC, SCHF, USHY, TIP, INTC, AOM, IEMG, T, WTM, LTC, HUM, AMZN, AMD, VZ, CPSI, CI, Reduced Positions: IVOL, SCHP, ATKR, DVN, CLR, STX, MSFT, EXR, EMR, HP, LEMB, NVDA, GMS, PFG, SCHD, FAF, ABBV, O, PM, WPC, AES, PFE, GOOGL, ENB, COP, KO, AAPL, FB,

IVOL, SCHP, ATKR, DVN, CLR, STX, MSFT, EXR, EMR, HP, LEMB, NVDA, GMS, PFG, SCHD, FAF, ABBV, O, PM, WPC, AES, PFE, GOOGL, ENB, COP, KO, AAPL, FB, Sold Out: RUN, PULS, CAT, JNJ, SENS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Adobe Inc, sells Sunrun Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Adams Wealth Management owns 76 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,015,770 shares, 45.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 489,622 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 150,269 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.61% Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 357,028 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71% PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) - 221,459 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. New Position

Adams Wealth Management initiated holding in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $41.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 221,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Wealth Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 112,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Wealth Management initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Wealth Management initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $621.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58.

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.64 and $49.73, with an estimated average price of $49.68.

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.71 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $2.53.