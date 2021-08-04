Logo
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares MBS ETF, Morgan Stanley, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Dollar General Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company TBH Global Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, Morgan Stanley, Alibaba Group Holding, PayPal Holdings Inc, Compass Diversified Holdings, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Dollar General Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Cardinal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TBH Global Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, TBH Global Asset Management, LLC owns 177 stocks with a total value of $434 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TBH Global Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tbh+global+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TBH Global Asset Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 79,826 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03%
  2. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 608,757 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 205,352 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 54,249 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 118,369 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.17%
New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 36,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $273.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 7,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Compass Diversified Holdings. The purchase prices were between $23.15 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 74,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $91.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $233.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 76,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 107.92%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 148,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 447.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $197.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 49.17%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 82,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 101.98%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 61,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 63,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $81.07. The stock is now traded at around $70.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 48,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115.

Sold Out: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.5.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of TBH Global Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. TBH Global Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TBH Global Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TBH Global Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TBH Global Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
