TBH Global Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares MBS ETF, Morgan Stanley, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Dollar General Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co

New Purchases: MS, PYPL, CODI, OTIS, CMI, OWL, SMMV, ZIP, GDX, COIN, SO, SPG, VTRS, DUK, GDXJ, FNCL, XM, FMAT, WPM,

MS, PYPL, CODI, OTIS, CMI, OWL, SMMV, ZIP, GDX, COIN, SO, SPG, VTRS, DUK, GDXJ, FNCL, XM, FMAT, WPM, Added Positions: MBB, BABA, IVV, VEU, DGRO, IJR, T, QQQ, CQQQ, DOW, IEMG, PFE, FDIS, FICO, AAPL, JPM, ONEQ, FTEC, VIGI, IVOL, DIA, ATVI, MSFT, JCI, VIG, V, WMT, GLD, COP, ZTS, NEE, FUTY, USMV, CI, MUB, EMR, IUSB, JNJ, BA, PLTR, APD, GNRC, VUG, GIS, VHT, VNQ, SPY, BMY, CSGP, DIS, ABNB, CII, FB, EEM, TA, VTI, PM,

MBB, BABA, IVV, VEU, DGRO, IJR, T, QQQ, CQQQ, DOW, IEMG, PFE, FDIS, FICO, AAPL, JPM, ONEQ, FTEC, VIGI, IVOL, DIA, ATVI, MSFT, JCI, VIG, V, WMT, GLD, COP, ZTS, NEE, FUTY, USMV, CI, MUB, EMR, IUSB, JNJ, BA, PLTR, APD, GNRC, VUG, GIS, VHT, VNQ, SPY, BMY, CSGP, DIS, ABNB, CII, FB, EEM, TA, VTI, PM, Reduced Positions: JPST, DG, XLU, FHLC, PANW, GOOG, VZ, ITOT, CEF, IVE, TMO, PG, MMM, VYM, BSV, IVW, IXP, VWO, IJH, IFGL, TSLA, RDS.B, SRCL, GD, CVX, IAGG, SNOW, ROBO, HD, XLK,

JPST, DG, XLU, FHLC, PANW, GOOG, VZ, ITOT, CEF, IVE, TMO, PG, MMM, VYM, BSV, IVW, IXP, VWO, IJH, IFGL, TSLA, RDS.B, SRCL, GD, CVX, IAGG, SNOW, ROBO, HD, XLK, Sold Out: BDX, CAH, ICE, GBDC, LH, XLI, HSIC, IDXX, URI, QRVO, UBER, UNP, CHWY, DDOG, AMT, VMBS, SIL, IWN, IDV, ONEM, PINS, FTDR, GCP, BXMT, SBUX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MBS ETF, Morgan Stanley, Alibaba Group Holding, PayPal Holdings Inc, Compass Diversified Holdings, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Dollar General Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Cardinal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TBH Global Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, TBH Global Asset Management, LLC owns 177 stocks with a total value of $434 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TBH Global Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tbh+global+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 79,826 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 608,757 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 205,352 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 54,249 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 118,369 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.17%

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 36,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $273.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 7,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Compass Diversified Holdings. The purchase prices were between $23.15 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 74,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $91.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $233.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 76,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 107.92%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 148,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 447.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $197.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 49.17%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 82,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 101.98%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 61,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 63,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $81.07. The stock is now traded at around $70.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 48,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.5.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.