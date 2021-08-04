Logo
High Note Wealth, LLC Buys Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International S, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Utilities Selec

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company High Note Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International S, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sleep Number Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, High Note Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, High Note Wealth, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of High Note Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/high+note+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of High Note Wealth, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 285,336 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  2. iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 350,206 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 101,419 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
  4. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 165,514 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  5. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 321,873 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG)

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 144,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 164,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International S (DDLS)

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International S. The purchase prices were between $33.17 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $34.23. The stock is now traded at around $35.222500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 90,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 60,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.34 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $85.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 18,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 26,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

High Note Wealth, LLC added to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 45.01%. The purchase prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77. The stock is now traded at around $212.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Sold Out: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Sleep Number Corp. The sale prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of High Note Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. High Note Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. High Note Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. High Note Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that High Note Wealth, LLC keeps buying
