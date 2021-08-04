High Note Wealth, LLC Buys Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International S, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Utilities Selec

- New Purchases: NUMG, FLTR, DDLS, FTSL, SPGP, XLE, GOOG, TSLA, GIS,
- Added Positions: SCHP, LQD, AMZN, EMQQ, XLB, LUMN, XLC, FFIV, COR, MDT, ABBV, BNDX, JPM, DLR, XLP, TRV, CCI, ORCL,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, BSV, XLK, SCHO, UNH, AGG, QQQ, PYPL, BKNG, CSCO, EBAY, FB, AZO, CRM, DPZ, VUG, DIS, SHM, VGT, BIIB, FMB,
- Sold Out: IEF, SHY, XLU, BND, SNBR,
- iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 285,336 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 350,206 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 101,419 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 165,514 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 321,873 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 144,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)
High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 164,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International S (DDLS)
High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International S. The purchase prices were between $33.17 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $34.23. The stock is now traded at around $35.222500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 90,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 60,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)
High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.34 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $85.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 18,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 26,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
High Note Wealth, LLC added to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 45.01%. The purchase prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77. The stock is now traded at around $212.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.Sold Out: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)
High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Sleep Number Corp. The sale prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72.
