High Note Wealth, LLC Buys Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International S, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Utilities Selec

New Purchases: NUMG, FLTR, DDLS, FTSL, SPGP, XLE, GOOG, TSLA, GIS,

NUMG, FLTR, DDLS, FTSL, SPGP, XLE, GOOG, TSLA, GIS, Added Positions: SCHP, LQD, AMZN, EMQQ, XLB, LUMN, XLC, FFIV, COR, MDT, ABBV, BNDX, JPM, DLR, XLP, TRV, CCI, ORCL,

SCHP, LQD, AMZN, EMQQ, XLB, LUMN, XLC, FFIV, COR, MDT, ABBV, BNDX, JPM, DLR, XLP, TRV, CCI, ORCL, Reduced Positions: IVV, BSV, XLK, SCHO, UNH, AGG, QQQ, PYPL, BKNG, CSCO, EBAY, FB, AZO, CRM, DPZ, VUG, DIS, SHM, VGT, BIIB, FMB,

IVV, BSV, XLK, SCHO, UNH, AGG, QQQ, PYPL, BKNG, CSCO, EBAY, FB, AZO, CRM, DPZ, VUG, DIS, SHM, VGT, BIIB, FMB, Sold Out: IEF, SHY, XLU, BND, SNBR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International S, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sleep Number Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, High Note Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, High Note Wealth, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 285,336 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 350,206 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 101,419 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 165,514 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 321,873 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 144,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 164,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International S. The purchase prices were between $33.17 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $34.23. The stock is now traded at around $35.222500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 90,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 60,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.34 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $85.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 18,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 26,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

High Note Wealth, LLC added to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 45.01%. The purchase prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77. The stock is now traded at around $212.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.

High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

High Note Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Sleep Number Corp. The sale prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72.