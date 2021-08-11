Maj Invest Holding A Buys eBay Inc, Lennar Corp, Service Corp International, Sells AutoZone Inc, U.S. Bancorp, General Motors Co

New Purchases: EBAY, SCI, JKS,

EBAY, SCI, JKS, Added Positions: LEN, AXP, LOW, UNH, PH, TSCO, T, CNI,

LEN, AXP, LOW, UNH, PH, TSCO, T, CNI, Reduced Positions: USB, GM, UNP, CCL, PGR, INTC, PKX, AIG, GS, TEN,

USB, GM, UNP, CCL, PGR, INTC, PKX, AIG, GS, TEN, Sold Out: AZO,

Investment company Maj Invest Holding A Current Portfolio ) buys eBay Inc, Lennar Corp, Service Corp International, JinkoSolar Holding Co, sells AutoZone Inc, U.S. Bancorp, General Motors Co, Carnival Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maj Invest Holding A. As of 2021Q2, Maj Invest Holding A owns 37 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 2,756,083 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% American Express Co (AXP) - 2,641,804 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87% Intel Corp (INTC) - 7,400,839 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,130,650 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% Lennar Corp (LEN) - 3,876,509 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.52%

Maj Invest Holding A initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 5,110,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maj Invest Holding A initiated holding in Service Corp International. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.06. The stock is now traded at around $64.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,695,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maj Invest Holding A initiated holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.26 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maj Invest Holding A added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 38.52%. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $105.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 3,876,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maj Invest Holding A sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84.

Maj Invest Holding A reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 41.67%. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. Maj Invest Holding A still held 2,085,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maj Invest Holding A reduced to a holding in General Motors Co by 43.32%. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Maj Invest Holding A still held 1,738,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maj Invest Holding A reduced to a holding in Carnival Corp by 29.98%. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Maj Invest Holding A still held 3,620,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.