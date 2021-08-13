Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. Buys Farfetch, Yatsen Holding, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, JD.com Inc, Bilibili Inc

New Purchases: FTCH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Farfetch, Yatsen Holding, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, JD.com Inc, Bilibili Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $611 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 830,000 shares, 37.28% of the total portfolio. Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 680,000 shares, 19.69% of the total portfolio. JD.com Inc (JD) - 720,000 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.4% Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 470,000 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.95% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 310,000 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio.

Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. added to a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.87 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $6.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 2,900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.