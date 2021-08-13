Tygh Capital Management, Inc. Buys Rapid7 Inc, Kirby Corp, Pennant Group Inc, Sells The Shyft Group Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp, TFI International Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. Buys Rapid7 Inc, Kirby Corp, Pennant Group Inc, Sells The Shyft Group Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp, TFI International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, OR, based Investment company Tygh Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Rapid7 Inc, Kirby Corp, Pennant Group Inc, HealthEquity Inc, PacWest Bancorp, sells The Shyft Group Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp, TFI International Inc, Vertex Inc, Mercury Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tygh Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Tygh Capital Management, Inc. owns 88 stocks with a total value of $734 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tygh Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tygh+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tygh Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Icon PLC (ICLR) - 98,006 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.41%
  2. Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 756,839 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  3. ASGN Inc (ASGN) - 172,263 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  4. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 592,319 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  5. CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT) - 196,427 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
New Purchase: Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rapid7 Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.55 and $97.64, with an estimated average price of $83.96. The stock is now traded at around $113.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 108,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kirby Corp (KEX)

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Kirby Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.62 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $64.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 152,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in HealthEquity Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $68.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 99,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pennant Group Inc (PNTG)

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pennant Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $39.05. The stock is now traded at around $27.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 196,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $37.47 and $46.39, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $42.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 181,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $85.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 82,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in NeoGenomics Inc by 114.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $42.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 255,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Icon PLC by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $239.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 98,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 61.02%. The purchase prices were between $59.18 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $63.46. The stock is now traded at around $58.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 152,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc by 36.19%. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $26.45. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 422,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alamo Group Inc (ALG)

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alamo Group Inc by 383.02%. The purchase prices were between $142.12 and $164.81, with an estimated average price of $155.18. The stock is now traded at around $152.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 49.15%. The purchase prices were between $88.36 and $141.98, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $79.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 61,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vertex Inc (VERX)

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Inc. The sale prices were between $16.39 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $20.36.

Sold Out: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $57.69 and $79.28, with an estimated average price of $69.13.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85.

Sold Out: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $23.03 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $28.42.

Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tygh Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Tygh Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Tygh Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tygh Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tygh Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider