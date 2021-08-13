Tygh Capital Management, Inc. Buys Rapid7 Inc, Kirby Corp, Pennant Group Inc, Sells The Shyft Group Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp, TFI International Inc

- New Purchases: RPD, KEX, HQY, PNTG, PACW, MSM, STKL, BALY, TLS, ACA, SITM, ASPN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Tygh Capital Management, Inc.
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 98,006 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.41%
- Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 756,839 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
- ASGN Inc (ASGN) - 172,263 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 592,319 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
- CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT) - 196,427 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rapid7 Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.55 and $97.64, with an estimated average price of $83.96. The stock is now traded at around $113.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 108,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kirby Corp (KEX)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Kirby Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.62 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $64.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 152,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in HealthEquity Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $68.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 99,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pennant Group Inc (PNTG)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pennant Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $39.05. The stock is now traded at around $27.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 196,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $37.47 and $46.39, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $42.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 181,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $85.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 82,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in NeoGenomics Inc by 114.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $42.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 255,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Icon PLC by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $239.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 98,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 61.02%. The purchase prices were between $59.18 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $63.46. The stock is now traded at around $58.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 152,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc by 36.19%. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $26.45. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 422,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alamo Group Inc (ALG)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alamo Group Inc by 383.02%. The purchase prices were between $142.12 and $164.81, with an estimated average price of $155.18. The stock is now traded at around $152.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 49.15%. The purchase prices were between $88.36 and $141.98, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $79.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 61,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vertex Inc (VERX)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Inc. The sale prices were between $16.39 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $20.36.Sold Out: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $57.69 and $79.28, with an estimated average price of $69.13.Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85.Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $23.03 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $28.42.Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)
Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85.
