Tygh Capital Management, Inc. Buys Rapid7 Inc, Kirby Corp, Pennant Group Inc, Sells The Shyft Group Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp, TFI International Inc

Portland, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rapid7 Inc, Kirby Corp, Pennant Group Inc, HealthEquity Inc, PacWest Bancorp, sells The Shyft Group Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp, TFI International Inc, Vertex Inc, Mercury Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tygh Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Tygh Capital Management, Inc. owns 88 stocks with a total value of $734 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Icon PLC (ICLR) - 98,006 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.41% Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 756,839 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% ASGN Inc (ASGN) - 172,263 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 592,319 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT) - 196,427 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rapid7 Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.55 and $97.64, with an estimated average price of $83.96. The stock is now traded at around $113.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 108,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Kirby Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.62 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $64.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 152,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in HealthEquity Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $68.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 99,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pennant Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $39.05. The stock is now traded at around $27.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 196,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $37.47 and $46.39, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $42.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 181,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $85.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 82,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in NeoGenomics Inc by 114.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $42.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 255,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Icon PLC by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $239.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 98,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 61.02%. The purchase prices were between $59.18 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $63.46. The stock is now traded at around $58.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 152,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc by 36.19%. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $26.45. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 422,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alamo Group Inc by 383.02%. The purchase prices were between $142.12 and $164.81, with an estimated average price of $155.18. The stock is now traded at around $152.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 49.15%. The purchase prices were between $88.36 and $141.98, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $79.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 61,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Inc. The sale prices were between $16.39 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $20.36.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $57.69 and $79.28, with an estimated average price of $69.13.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $23.03 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $28.42.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85.