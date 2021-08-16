TRB Advisors LP Buys Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Union Pacific Corp, Apple Inc, Netflix Inc

New Purchases: SPGI, MCO, FNCH, VERV,

SPGI, MCO, FNCH, VERV, Added Positions: MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOGL,

MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: UNP, AAPL,

UNP, AAPL, Sold Out: NFLX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, S&P Global Inc, Moody's Corporation, sells Union Pacific Corp, Apple Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TRB Advisors LP. As of 2021Q2, TRB Advisors LP owns 13 stocks with a total value of $441 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRB Advisors LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trb+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 650,000 shares, 39.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,000 shares, 19.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 284.62% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 350,000 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.45% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,500 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00% Facebook Inc (FB) - 75,000 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.00%

TRB Advisors LP initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $444.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TRB Advisors LP initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96. The stock is now traded at around $382.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TRB Advisors LP initiated holding in Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.03 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $14.47. The stock is now traded at around $12.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TRB Advisors LP initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TRB Advisors LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.42%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TRB Advisors LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 284.62%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3237.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.42%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TRB Advisors LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $361.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TRB Advisors LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2734.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TRB Advisors LP sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.