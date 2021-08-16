DSM Capital Partners LLC Buys United Parcel Service Inc, NVIDIA Corp, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Sells Burlington Stores Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, HDFC Bank

New Purchases: GMVHY, NEXXY, WRDLY,

Mount Kisco, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Parcel Service Inc, NVIDIA Corp, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Linde PLC, Entain PLC, sells Burlington Stores Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, HDFC Bank, Abbott Laboratories, GoDaddy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DSM Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, DSM Capital Partners LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $10.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 460,854 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,081,077 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,751,472 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 2,890,170 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 1,333,436 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%

DSM Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Worldline SA. The purchase prices were between $42.35 and $50.27, with an estimated average price of $46.86. The stock is now traded at around $44.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSM Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Entain PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.03 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $23.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.574000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSM Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Nexi SpA. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $22.98, with an estimated average price of $19.81. The stock is now traded at around $20.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSM Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 1053.63%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $196.777700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 812,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSM Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 75.39%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 1,440,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSM Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 512.06%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 9,556,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSM Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 39.25%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $311.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSM Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81.

DSM Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

DSM Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35.

DSM Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

DSM Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.

DSM Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $30.8 and $38.14, with an estimated average price of $35.31.