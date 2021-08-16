Logo
DSM Capital Partners LLC Buys United Parcel Service Inc, NVIDIA Corp, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Sells Burlington Stores Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, HDFC Bank

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Mount Kisco, NY, based Investment company DSM Capital Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys United Parcel Service Inc, NVIDIA Corp, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Linde PLC, Entain PLC, sells Burlington Stores Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, HDFC Bank, Abbott Laboratories, GoDaddy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DSM Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, DSM Capital Partners LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $10.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DSM Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dsm+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DSM Capital Partners LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 460,854 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,081,077 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,751,472 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 2,890,170 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 1,333,436 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%
New Purchase: Worldline SA (WRDLY)

DSM Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Worldline SA. The purchase prices were between $42.35 and $50.27, with an estimated average price of $46.86. The stock is now traded at around $44.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Entain PLC (GMVHY)

DSM Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Entain PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.03 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $23.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.574000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nexi SpA (NEXXY)

DSM Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Nexi SpA. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $22.98, with an estimated average price of $19.81. The stock is now traded at around $20.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

DSM Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 1053.63%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $196.777700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 812,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

DSM Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 75.39%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 1,440,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

DSM Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 512.06%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 9,556,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

DSM Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 39.25%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $311.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

DSM Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

DSM Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

DSM Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35.

Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)

DSM Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

DSM Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.

Sold Out: Baozun Inc (BZUN)

DSM Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $30.8 and $38.14, with an estimated average price of $35.31.



