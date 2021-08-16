DSM Capital Partners LLC Buys United Parcel Service Inc, NVIDIA Corp, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Sells Burlington Stores Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, HDFC Bank

- New Purchases: GMVHY, NEXXY, WRDLY,
- Added Positions: UPS, NVDA, AMZN, EDU, TCEHY, BSX, NBIX, MNST, MA, LIN, CGEMY, DBSDY, IWF, NICE, PNGAY,
- Reduced Positions: EPAM, BABA, ADBE, ADP, JD, PYPL, HDB, UNH, AON, FB, FTNT, AZN, SIRI, ZTS, GOOG, DAVA, LAMR, VIPS, TD, SONVY, RY, RCRUY, MMC, LU, BMO, KDP, IBN, ARCE, EVVTY, CP, BKNG,
- Sold Out: BURL, ABT, GDDY, ATHM, ACN, BZUN, TME, SAUHY,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 460,854 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,081,077 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,751,472 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 2,890,170 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 1,333,436 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%
DSM Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Worldline SA. The purchase prices were between $42.35 and $50.27, with an estimated average price of $46.86. The stock is now traded at around $44.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 416 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Entain PLC (GMVHY)
DSM Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Entain PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.03 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $23.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.574000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 778 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nexi SpA (NEXXY)
DSM Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Nexi SpA. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $22.98, with an estimated average price of $19.81. The stock is now traded at around $20.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
DSM Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 1053.63%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $196.777700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 812,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
DSM Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 75.39%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 1,440,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
DSM Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 512.06%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 9,556,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
DSM Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 39.25%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $311.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
DSM Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
DSM Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
DSM Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35.Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)
DSM Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
DSM Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.Sold Out: Baozun Inc (BZUN)
DSM Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $30.8 and $38.14, with an estimated average price of $35.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of DSM Capital Partners LLC.
