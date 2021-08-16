M3F, Inc. Buys Bogota Financial Corp, Investar Holding Corp, Oak Valley Bancorp, Sells Eastern Bankshares Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Provident Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: ISTR, OVLY, RMBI, TSBK, GBNY, FNWB, PWOD, PBIP, BCBP, NWFL, HWBK, COFS, FCCO, CVLY, AUBN,
- Added Positions: BSBK, PDLB, SWKH, RBKB, PROV, WLFC, BFIN, MCB, PCSB, PBFS, FFNW, EBTC, SNFCA, HMNF, GCBC, NODK, MGYR, RNDB, PBHC, WVFC,
- Reduced Positions: EBC, PVBC, ALRS, HTH, FRBK, SFBC, ESXB, FUNC, CHMG, HBCP,
- Sold Out: CFG, UMBF, BOCH, MVBF,
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 555,000 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio.
- Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC) - 397,572 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.30%
- Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA) - 1,740,527 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.60%
- Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC) - 785,721 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.92%
- Bogota Financial Corp (BSBK) - 1,157,454 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.83%
M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Investar Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $22.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 244,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)
M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Oak Valley Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $16.37 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 283,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Richmond Mutual Bancorp Inc (RMBI)
M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Richmond Mutual Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.4 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $14.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 254,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK)
M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Timberland Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 100,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Generations Bancorp NY Inc (GBNY)
M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Generations Bancorp NY Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 240,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB)
M3F, Inc. initiated holding in First Northwest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $17.22. The stock is now traded at around $18.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 136,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bogota Financial Corp (BSBK)
M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Bogota Financial Corp by 110.83%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 1,157,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB)
M3F, Inc. added to a holding in PDL Community Bancorp by 55.11%. The purchase prices were between $10.93 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $12.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 826,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH)
M3F, Inc. added to a holding in SWK Holdings Corp by 739.39%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 244,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (RBKB)
M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc by 94.14%. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.824000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 502,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Provident Financial Holdings Inc (PROV)
M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Provident Financial Holdings Inc by 35.95%. The purchase prices were between $15.88 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.86. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 574,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BankFinancial Corp (BFIN)
M3F, Inc. added to a holding in BankFinancial Corp by 36.05%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $10.7. The stock is now traded at around $11.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 784,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15.Sold Out: UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)
M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in UMB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $88.57 and $99.55, with an estimated average price of $94.94.Sold Out: Bank of Commerce Holdings Inc (BOCH)
M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of Commerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.68 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.83.Sold Out: MVB Financial Corp (MVBF)
M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in MVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $44.98, with an estimated average price of $40.63.
