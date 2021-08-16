Logo
M3F, Inc. Buys Bogota Financial Corp, Investar Holding Corp, Oak Valley Bancorp, Sells Eastern Bankshares Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Provident Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Salt Lake City, UT, based Investment company M3F, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Bogota Financial Corp, Investar Holding Corp, Oak Valley Bancorp, PDL Community Bancorp, SWK Holdings Corp, sells Eastern Bankshares Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Provident Bancorp Inc, UMB Financial Corp, Bank of Commerce Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M3F, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, M3F, Inc. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of M3F, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m3f%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of M3F, Inc.
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 555,000 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio.
  2. Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC) - 397,572 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.30%
  3. Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA) - 1,740,527 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.60%
  4. Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC) - 785,721 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.92%
  5. Bogota Financial Corp (BSBK) - 1,157,454 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.83%
New Purchase: Investar Holding Corp (ISTR)

M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Investar Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $22.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 244,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)

M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Oak Valley Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $16.37 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 283,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Richmond Mutual Bancorp Inc (RMBI)

M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Richmond Mutual Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.4 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $14.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 254,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK)

M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Timberland Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 100,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Generations Bancorp NY Inc (GBNY)

M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Generations Bancorp NY Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 240,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB)

M3F, Inc. initiated holding in First Northwest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $17.22. The stock is now traded at around $18.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 136,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bogota Financial Corp (BSBK)

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Bogota Financial Corp by 110.83%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 1,157,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB)

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in PDL Community Bancorp by 55.11%. The purchase prices were between $10.93 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $12.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 826,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH)

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in SWK Holdings Corp by 739.39%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 244,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (RBKB)

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc by 94.14%. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.824000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 502,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Provident Financial Holdings Inc (PROV)

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Provident Financial Holdings Inc by 35.95%. The purchase prices were between $15.88 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.86. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 574,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BankFinancial Corp (BFIN)

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in BankFinancial Corp by 36.05%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $10.7. The stock is now traded at around $11.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 784,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15.

Sold Out: UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)

M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in UMB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $88.57 and $99.55, with an estimated average price of $94.94.

Sold Out: Bank of Commerce Holdings Inc (BOCH)

M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of Commerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.68 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.83.

Sold Out: MVB Financial Corp (MVBF)

M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in MVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $44.98, with an estimated average price of $40.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of M3F, Inc.. Also check out:

1. M3F, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. M3F, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. M3F, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that M3F, Inc. keeps buying
