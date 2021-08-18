Marshfield Associates Buys Strategic Education Inc, Progressive Corp, Sells Deere

- New Purchases: PGR,
- Added Positions: STRA, GS, ACGL, V, CMI, ROST, AZO, EXPD, MCO, ORLY, MA, FAST, NVR, UNP, TJX, WAT,
- Sold Out: DE,
For the details of MARSHFIELD ASSOCIATES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marshfield+associates/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MARSHFIELD ASSOCIATES
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 711,609 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.39%
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 632,596 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 5,792,222 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.47%
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 145,515 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13%
- Cummins Inc (CMI) - 866,688 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63%
Marshfield Associates initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $94.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 469,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Strategic Education Inc (STRA)
Marshfield Associates added to a holding in Strategic Education Inc by 74.12%. The purchase prices were between $70.84 and $92.89, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $74.078700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,480,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Marshfield Associates sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of MARSHFIELD ASSOCIATES. Also check out:
1. MARSHFIELD ASSOCIATES's Undervalued Stocks
2. MARSHFIELD ASSOCIATES's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MARSHFIELD ASSOCIATES's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MARSHFIELD ASSOCIATES keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment