Marshfield Associates Buys Strategic Education Inc, Progressive Corp, Sells Deere

Washington, DC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Strategic Education Inc, Progressive Corp, sells Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marshfield Associates. As of 2021Q2, Marshfield Associates owns 17 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 711,609 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.39% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 632,596 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27% Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 5,792,222 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.47% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 145,515 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13% Cummins Inc (CMI) - 866,688 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63%

Marshfield Associates initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $94.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 469,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marshfield Associates added to a holding in Strategic Education Inc by 74.12%. The purchase prices were between $70.84 and $92.89, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $74.078700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,480,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marshfield Associates sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.