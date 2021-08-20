Logo
Northeast Investment Management Buys Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, ASML Holding NV, Deere, Sells Merck Inc, General Electric Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Northeast Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, ASML Holding NV, Deere, Blackstone Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Merck Inc, General Electric Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, , Chubb during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northeast Investment Management. As of 2021Q2, Northeast Investment Management owns 191 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northeast+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 866,978 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,321 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,197 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 301,062 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 258,587 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.571600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 80,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.13 and $22.84, with an estimated average price of $21.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $378.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP)

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in EastGroup Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.28 and $170.97, with an estimated average price of $157.96. The stock is now traded at around $176.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $72.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 74.92%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $783.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Deere & Co by 79.30%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $350.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $113.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 154,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 34.15%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 229,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 54.38%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $108.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 44,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 152.33%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $598.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: United Community Banks Inc (UCBI)

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in United Community Banks Inc. The sale prices were between $31.42 and $35.41, with an estimated average price of $33.7.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT keeps buying
