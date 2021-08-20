Northeast Investment Management Buys Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, ASML Holding NV, Deere, Sells Merck Inc, General Electric Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

- New Purchases: VSGX, ESGV, EBC, EGP, EFX, SIVB, WM, ANTM, EXN, CHTR, SMAR,
- Added Positions: ASML, DE, BX, PFE, PTON, NOW, ABB, TROW, ETSY, JBLU, EXAS, EL, WMT, CVX, JPM, VZ, TSLA, TGT, NEE, CVS, CAT, AZEK, T, MRNA, SQ, TDOC, BAC, FRC, GM, CMCSA, WFC, VCSH, XOM, MTCH, VTIP, VV, VNQ, ABNB, IBM, DOW, DEO, UNH, SHW, CRM,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, AMZN, AAPL, MRK, DHR, ABT, TMO, GOOG, V, COST, PEP, BABA, GOOGL, ECL, CLX, MMM, PG, BLK, CHGG, AMCR, USB, MCD, EFA, AKAM, ADP, W, BA, HD, CARR, RTX, UPS, VIG, VEA, NVS, OTIS, WBA, DOCU, EEM, MGK, VYM, KKR, PM, MA, KO, WAB, BMY, ORCL, CI, LMT, INTC, IDXX, GIS, LLY,
- Sold Out: GE, BIL, VAR, CB, UCBI, DKNG, E4X2,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 866,978 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,321 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,197 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Visa Inc (V) - 301,062 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 258,587 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.571600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 80,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)
Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.13 and $22.84, with an estimated average price of $21.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $378.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 546 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP)
Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in EastGroup Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.28 and $170.97, with an estimated average price of $157.96. The stock is now traded at around $176.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $72.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 74.92%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $783.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Deere & Co by 79.30%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $350.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $113.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 154,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 34.15%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 229,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 54.38%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $108.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 44,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 152.33%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $598.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.Sold Out: (VAR)
Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: United Community Banks Inc (UCBI)
Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in United Community Banks Inc. The sale prices were between $31.42 and $35.41, with an estimated average price of $33.7.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.
