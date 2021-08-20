CCLA Investment Management Ltd Buys Ingersoll Rand Inc, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Autohome Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Xylem Inc

New Purchases: IR, MDT, ABT, EL, NVDA,

IR, MDT, ABT, EL, NVDA, Added Positions: AMZN, MAS, HDB, ICE, EW, NICE, AME, DIS, TRU, ACN, UNP, ROP, IEX, PEP, YUMC, BIP, TSM, HD,

AMZN, MAS, HDB, ICE, EW, NICE, AME, DIS, TRU, ACN, UNP, ROP, IEX, PEP, YUMC, BIP, TSM, HD, Reduced Positions: BX, GOOG, JPM, TXN, A, BAC, ZTS, SYK, ISRG, SBUX, ETN, CME, ECL, VRSN, BXMT,

BX, GOOG, JPM, TXN, A, BAC, ZTS, SYK, ISRG, SBUX, ETN, CME, ECL, VRSN, BXMT, Sold Out: ATHM, ROK, XYL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ingersoll Rand Inc, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, The Estee Lauder Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Autohome Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Xylem Inc, Blackstone Inc, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CCLA Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, CCLA Investment Management Ltd owns 73 stocks with a total value of $8.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CCLA Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ccla+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 47,442 shares, 30.58% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 88,200 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 740,520 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 52,915 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.30% Visa Inc (V) - 744,861 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 2,139,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $129.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 729,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $126.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 628,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $330.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 226,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 164,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3199.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 52,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Masco Corp by 30.62%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $60.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,839,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,601,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 33.40%. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $118.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 753,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP by 185.57%. The purchase prices were between $52.66 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $54.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 49,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98.