CCLA Investment Management Ltd Buys Ingersoll Rand Inc, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Autohome Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Xylem Inc

- New Purchases: IR, MDT, ABT, EL, NVDA,
- Added Positions: AMZN, MAS, HDB, ICE, EW, NICE, AME, DIS, TRU, ACN, UNP, ROP, IEX, PEP, YUMC, BIP, TSM, HD,
- Reduced Positions: BX, GOOG, JPM, TXN, A, BAC, ZTS, SYK, ISRG, SBUX, ETN, CME, ECL, VRSN, BXMT,
- Sold Out: ATHM, ROK, XYL,
For the details of CCLA Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ccla+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CCLA Investment Management Ltd
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 47,442 shares, 30.58% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 88,200 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 740,520 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 52,915 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.30%
- Visa Inc (V) - 744,861 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 2,139,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $129.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 729,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $126.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 628,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $330.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 226,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 164,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3199.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 52,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Masco Corp (MAS)
CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Masco Corp by 30.62%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $60.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,839,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,601,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 33.40%. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $118.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 753,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)
CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP by 185.57%. The purchase prices were between $52.66 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $54.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 49,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)
CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.Sold Out: Xylem Inc (XYL)
CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of CCLA Investment Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. CCLA Investment Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. CCLA Investment Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CCLA Investment Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CCLA Investment Management Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment