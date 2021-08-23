Spinnaker Trust Buys Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Gold Trust, Financial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: BCI, VSGX, OMFL, IGLB, BBCA, RCD, FCTR, USXF, SPLV, TYL, FMAT, MTCH, FNCL, FIDU, ESML, WTRG, XHS, IBDN, ICSH, EAGG, IBDP, IBMM, IBDM, IBML, IBDO, IBDQ, OTIS, ESGE, GLP, VB, YUMC, IGN, SNY, DDD, TXT,
- Added Positions: ESGD, SRLN, IUSB, NEE, FPE, GEM, RTX, DIS, MDT, MNA, COST, UBER, V, AMZN, IJR, CRM, PEP, NKE, NSRGY, VEU, IVV, EWT, TXN, LLY, IEFA, FBND, UNH, WMT, TJX, VWO, VIG, LIN, GS, FTEC, EL, DLR, CVS, CL, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: ISTB, IAU, XLF, KBA, LEMB, KWEB, SPYX, CMCSA, SCHV, IJH, QQQ, SPSM, BMY, XOM, GOOG, NEAR, BLK, FHLC, UPS, AAPL, LMT, HD, JNJ, VBR, CCI, JPM, BDX, PG, PSCH, IWF, ABT, SCHX, AMGN, IDXX, EFX, BAC, MA, MRK, VOO, IVE, VXF, VUG, DES, MGV, DLN, WEC, VO, BSV, ROP, PFE, ORCL, NVS, IWM, IBM, ETN, D, AMP, AMT, A,
- Sold Out: GE, FLT, GSIE, SHY,
For the details of SPINNAKER TRUST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spinnaker+trust/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SPINNAKER TRUST
- 3M Co (MMM) - 531,847 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
- MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) - 1,040,357 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 1,096,122 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.88%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 521,082 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM) - 1,244,102 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.865300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 663,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 237,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL)
Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 290,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.77 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $67.49. The stock is now traded at around $71.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 191,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)
Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 183,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD)
Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $140.87 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $146.5. The stock is now traded at around $148.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 53,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 85.19%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 426,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)
Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 785,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 197.08%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 84,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.93%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $448.290100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)
Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of SPINNAKER TRUST. Also check out:
1. SPINNAKER TRUST's Undervalued Stocks
2. SPINNAKER TRUST's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPINNAKER TRUST's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPINNAKER TRUST keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment