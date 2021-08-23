Spinnaker Trust Buys Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Gold Trust, Financial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: BCI, VSGX, OMFL, IGLB, BBCA, RCD, FCTR, USXF, SPLV, TYL, FMAT, MTCH, FNCL, FIDU, ESML, WTRG, XHS, IBDN, ICSH, EAGG, IBDP, IBMM, IBDM, IBML, IBDO, IBDQ, OTIS, ESGE, GLP, VB, YUMC, IGN, SNY, DDD, TXT,

Portland, ME, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Gold Trust, Financial Select Sector SPDR, KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spinnaker Trust. As of 2021Q2, Spinnaker Trust owns 266 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

3M Co (MMM) - 531,847 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) - 1,040,357 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 1,096,122 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.88% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 521,082 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM) - 1,244,102 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.865300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 663,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 237,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 290,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.77 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $67.49. The stock is now traded at around $71.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 191,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 183,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $140.87 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $146.5. The stock is now traded at around $148.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 53,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 85.19%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 426,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 785,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 197.08%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 84,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.93%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $448.290100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6.

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5.

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.