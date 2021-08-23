LifePro Asset Management Buys Schlumberger, Canadian Natural Resources, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, DraftKings Inc

New Purchases: SLB, CNQ, OXY, TECK, FCX, EOG, C, HAL, TSM, CLF, SAN, PXD, NOV, APA, JWN, CCL, XLE, SWN, VLO, XLF, BIV, CVS, IWR, TSLA, ITOT, TBLT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schlumberger, Canadian Natural Resources, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Teck Resources, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, DraftKings Inc, Snap Inc, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LifePro Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, LifePro Asset Management owns 83 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 817,531 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 548,139 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 537,297 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 716,864 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. New Position Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 414,467 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. New Position

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.02%. The holding were 817,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 548,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 537,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $20.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 716,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 414,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $67.812700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 179,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 1350.79%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 356,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 1419.54%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $457.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 26,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 67.63%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 43,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $106.91 and $109.22, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $109.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 70.24%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $107.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.360600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85.

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59.