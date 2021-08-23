Logo
LifePro Asset Management Buys Schlumberger, Canadian Natural Resources, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, DraftKings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company LifePro Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Schlumberger, Canadian Natural Resources, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Teck Resources, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, DraftKings Inc, Snap Inc, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LifePro Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, LifePro Asset Management owns 83 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LifePro Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lifepro+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LifePro Asset Management
  1. Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 817,531 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 548,139 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 537,297 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 716,864 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 414,467 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.02%. The holding were 817,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 548,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 537,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $20.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 716,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 414,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $67.812700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 179,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 1350.79%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 356,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 1419.54%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $457.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 26,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 67.63%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 43,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $106.91 and $109.22, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $109.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 70.24%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $107.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.360600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of LifePro Asset Management. Also check out:

1. LifePro Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. LifePro Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LifePro Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LifePro Asset Management keeps buying
