USS Investment Management Ltd Buys Ferguson PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vale SA, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, General Electric Co, Stellantis NV

- New Purchases: FERG, RTX, VALE, TGT, STLA, ABC, OGN, EW, LBTYA, FTNT, KL, VRSN, EA, GRUB, CDK, CBRE, APO,
- Added Positions: NTES, ALNY, YNDX, EBAY, FTS, CHD, AQN, VZ, TDY, HRL, GRMN, FNV, FBHS, D, CLX, BCE, PEG, K, KMB, MKC, AEP, PKG, PAYX, PGR, AWK, SRE, SJM, AEE, LNT, WEC, XEL, ABT, INTU, CCEP, HSY, GIS, ATO, BTG, BDX, ES, EVRG, EIX, CPB, DTE, DG, ED, CAG, CL,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, SHW, JD, TFC, MELI, USB, UPS, SE, EDU, KEY, WFC, STX, HPQ, CFG, FITB, GLW, ENB, FDX, COF, CDW, TD, TEL, DFS, HBAN, RF, NSC, NTAP, HPE, JNPR,
- Sold Out: GE, FCAM, BMO, BNS, FLIR, VAR, DAL, GRUB,
For the details of USS Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/uss+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of USS Investment Management Ltd
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,334,077 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,310,480 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,917,202 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.26%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 101,879 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 128,722 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio.
USS Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $140.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 17,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
USS Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,352,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)
USS Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $17.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,379,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
USS Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $253.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 127,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)
USS Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.286800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 993,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
USS Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.097900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 210,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)
USS Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $119.07, with an estimated average price of $110.08. The stock is now traded at around $84.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,001,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)
USS Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 717.16%. The purchase prices were between $128.63 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $146.24. The stock is now traded at around $198.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 56,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
USS Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in eBay Inc by 91.36%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 153,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
USS Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 186.64%. The purchase prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5. The stock is now traded at around $85.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 52,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fortis Inc (FTS)
USS Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Fortis Inc by 127.57%. The purchase prices were between $43.37 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $45.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 143,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
USS Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 70.26%. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $458.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
USS Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)
USS Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.Sold Out: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
USS Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $68, with an estimated average price of $64.65.Sold Out: Bank of Montreal (BMO)
USS Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bank of Montreal. The sale prices were between $89.12 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $98.52.Sold Out: (FLIR)
USS Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: (VAR)
USS Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.
Here is the complete portfolio of USS Investment Management Ltd. Also check out:
