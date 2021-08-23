Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc Buys Progressive Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Novartis AG, Eaton Corp PLC, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: PGR, DD, DOW, VNQ,
- Added Positions: RTX, SYK, IBM, AMGN, VZ, SO, INTC, LLY, ED, CL, CMI, EMR, GOOGL, KMB, PFE, CAT, BTI, BMY, ABT, WBA, KMI, FB, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: NVS, CMCSA, ACN, ADP, MSFT, ETN, HD, AJG, FDX, DOV, JPM, KO, CVX, MS, LMT, QQQ, ITW, T, IWF, WEC, TGT, AAPL, GOOG, DIS, PG, AMZN, NVDA, COST, MRK, MCD, LOW, ENB,
- Sold Out: GE, IP, ORCL, INBK, PFF,
For the details of WOODLEY FARRA MANION PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/woodley+farra+manion+portfolio+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WOODLEY FARRA MANION PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 232,710 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 196,520 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 404,133 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 577,544 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 190,180 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $97.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 385,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $73.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)
Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 37.43%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.392000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 79,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.801600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $119.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)
Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14.Sold Out: First Internet Bancorp (INBK)
Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in First Internet Bancorp. The sale prices were between $30.14 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $33.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of WOODLEY FARRA MANION PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. WOODLEY FARRA MANION PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WOODLEY FARRA MANION PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WOODLEY FARRA MANION PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WOODLEY FARRA MANION PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment