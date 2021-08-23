Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc Buys Progressive Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Novartis AG, Eaton Corp PLC, General Electric Co

New Purchases: PGR, DD, DOW, VNQ,

Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Progressive Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, International Business Machines Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Dow Inc, sells Novartis AG, Eaton Corp PLC, General Electric Co, International Paper Co, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc owns 98 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 232,710 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 196,520 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 404,133 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 577,544 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 190,180 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $97.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 385,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $73.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 37.43%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.392000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 79,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.801600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $119.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in First Internet Bancorp. The sale prices were between $30.14 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $33.98.