Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Buys Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc, Roku Inc

- Added Positions: TSLA, AMZN, FB, ROKU, PYPL, GOOGL, MSFT, SPOT, SQ, V, ABNB, COST, INTU, MKTX, MA,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, WDAY, ISRG,
For the details of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 432,446 shares, 16.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.87%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 54,518 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.36%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 729,274 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 598,811 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.96%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 447,709 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.26%
Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $706.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 432,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 328,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Roku Inc by 35.89%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $358.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 174,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2800.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 34,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $221.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 266,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.
