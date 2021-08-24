Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Buys Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc, Roku Inc

Added Positions: TSLA, AMZN, FB, ROKU, PYPL, GOOGL, MSFT, SPOT, SQ, V, ABNB, COST, INTU, MKTX, MA,

TSLA, AMZN, FB, ROKU, PYPL, GOOGL, MSFT, SPOT, SQ, V, ABNB, COST, INTU, MKTX, MA, Reduced Positions: CRM, WDAY, ISRG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc, Roku Inc, Alphabet Inc, Spotify Technology SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owns 23 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 432,446 shares, 16.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.87% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 54,518 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.36% Square Inc (SQ) - 729,274 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 598,811 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 447,709 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.26%

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $706.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 432,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 328,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Roku Inc by 35.89%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $358.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 174,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2800.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 34,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $221.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 266,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.