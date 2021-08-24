Aristeia Capital Llc Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Carnival PLC, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, Tilray Inc

- New Purchases: XPDIU, PRPC, COOL, CTAQ, CFIV, AAQC.U, EPHY, HLAH, KURI, LHC, EQD, KINZ, DNZ, KRNL, HYMC, GFX, KLAQ, PSPC.U, ADEX, VPCC, GNAC, RONI.U, DHHCU, PTOCU, CENH, MBAC, PTIC, PPGH, IVAN, FACA, VAL, AMC, ACAHU, THMA, BIOTU, EPWR, ENFA, SWET, DCRN, FCAX, CPTK.U, ISAA, TRCA.U, MON, FTPAU, TCAC, SRNG, AQNU, IIII, VII, DUNE, BLTS, FVIV.U, PACX, FORE, BITE.U, LWAC, AURC, GSQB.U, CND, TVAC, PUCKU, CFFEU, NCMI, LJAQ, AFAQU, EOCW.U, ATA, CRU, HCCC, EAC, ENVI, ENVI, ADER, PIAI, TACA, ASAXU, ACKIT, DLCA, JYAC, PHIC, POW, ISLE, ISLE, NMMC, RCHG, LFTR, CONX, EVOJU, MACAU, AKIC, PAQC, INKA, AEAC, KSICU, LIII, CBRL, ASAQ, PMVC, LNFA, SPTKU, GMII, IACB, ZTAQU, JBT, SVFA, DWIN, PRSR, VOSO, GHAC, PIPP, FMAC, CLAS, ATSPU, TZPS, PV, HMCO, VTAQ, GAPA.U, SVFB, GIIX, FTVIU, ARRWU, EUSG, GAMCU, DMYQ, ETSY, YSAC, BYTSU, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, LEV, TEKK, CRZNU, DFPH, CLOV, RKTA.U, ARVL, FACT, NGAB,
- Added Positions: LBRDK, CUK, MPC, ENNVU, ASZ.U, GSAQ, CLIM.U, BOAC, AJAX, FACT.U, GMBT, PNTM, CVII.U, HZON, DMYQ.U, ACTDU, GSEVU, GIIXU, SDACU, CRHC, FVT, HTPA, SCVX, LCAHU, LCAHU, EJFAU, CLIM, LVRAU,
- Reduced Positions: PRPC.U, OAS, DEN, FLME.U, TWNT.U, SLAMU, OPK, YAC, SPNV, TINV, EQHA.U, KAIIU, DTOCU,
- Sold Out: HYG, DAL, TLRY, TLRY, SRNGU, UAL, TWCT, EPHYU, HLAHU, MAAC, LHC.U, LHC.U, KRNLU, DNZ.U, KURIU, KLAQU, HCICU, GNACU, MBAC.U, IVAN.U, CENHU, FACA.U, FWAA, THMAU, ENFAU, PACXU, SWETU, FCAX.U, GMIIU, MONCU, TCACU, DEH, GSAQU, LOKB, BLTSU, FOREU, CND.U, DCRNU, GIGGU, AGAC.U, WPF, HCCCU, TSIBU, EACPU, BL, DLCAU, ADERU, BYND, BSN.U, BOAC.U, SVC, LFTRU, CONXU, PHICU, POWRU, PAQCU, NEBC, KIIIU, ATAC, ROT.U, INKAU, AKICU, LIII.U, PMVC.U, ASAQ.U, LNFA.U, EDTXU, EDTXU, IACB.U, HAE, PRSRU, VOSOU, AUS.U, RPD, SEAH.U, GHACU, HZAC.U, RICE.U, PV.U, LUV, CDAY, HEC, STWOU, FMAC.U, HMCOU, TZPSU, NGAB.U, GRPN, VCRA, OSH, MOTN, CAHCU, ITRI, DFPHU, CRHC.U, ACAC, EUSGU, YSACU, CTAC, FVT.U, FSII, CDEV, TEKKU, MRACU, CRU.U, EVBG, SCVX.U, MRAC, MGNI, ALTUU, MAACU,
For the details of ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aristeia+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 4,661,090 shares, 16.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.67%
- Carnival PLC (CUK) - 8,869,371 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.20%
- Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC.U) - 7,081,000 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 624,889 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23%
- Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 1,029,853 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.89%
Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,992,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (PRPC)
Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,743,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Corner Growth Acquisition Corp (COOL)
Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,381,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Accelerate Acquisition Corp (AAQC.U)
Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,122,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CF Acquisition Corp IV (CFIV)
Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,207,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II (CTAQ)
Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,182,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $148.18 and $173.66, with an estimated average price of $160.64. The stock is now traded at around $186.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 4,661,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carnival PLC (CUK)
Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Carnival PLC by 97.20%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $24.02. The stock is now traded at around $21.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 8,869,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 42.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $57.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,029,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp (ENNVU)
Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp by 215.57%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.055700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,065,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)
Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II by 68.23%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.898700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,322,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Global Synergy Acquisition Corp (GSAQ)
Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp by 990.04%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,086,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)
Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57.
