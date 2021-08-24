Aristeia Capital Llc Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Carnival PLC, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, Tilray Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aristeia Capital Llc Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Carnival PLC, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, Tilray Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Aristeia Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Carnival PLC, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III, Corner Growth Acquisition Corp, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristeia Capital Llc. As of 2021Q2, Aristeia Capital Llc owns 484 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aristeia+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC
  1. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 4,661,090 shares, 16.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.67%
  2. Carnival PLC (CUK) - 8,869,371 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.20%
  3. Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC.U) - 7,081,000 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio.
  4. Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 624,889 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23%
  5. Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 1,029,853 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.89%
New Purchase: Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (XPDIU)

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,992,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (PRPC)

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,743,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Corner Growth Acquisition Corp (COOL)

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,381,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Accelerate Acquisition Corp (AAQC.U)

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,122,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CF Acquisition Corp IV (CFIV)

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,207,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II (CTAQ)

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,182,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $148.18 and $173.66, with an estimated average price of $160.64. The stock is now traded at around $186.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 4,661,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carnival PLC (CUK)

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Carnival PLC by 97.20%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $24.02. The stock is now traded at around $21.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 8,869,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 42.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $57.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,029,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp (ENNVU)

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp by 215.57%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.055700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,065,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II by 68.23%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.898700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,322,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Synergy Acquisition Corp (GSAQ)

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp by 990.04%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,086,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:

1. ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider