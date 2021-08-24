Aristeia Capital Llc Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Carnival PLC, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, Tilray Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Carnival PLC, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III, Corner Growth Acquisition Corp, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristeia Capital Llc. As of 2021Q2, Aristeia Capital Llc owns 484 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aristeia+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 4,661,090 shares, 16.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.67% Carnival PLC (CUK) - 8,869,371 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.20% Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC.U) - 7,081,000 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 624,889 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23% Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 1,029,853 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.89%

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,992,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,743,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,381,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,122,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,207,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,182,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $148.18 and $173.66, with an estimated average price of $160.64. The stock is now traded at around $186.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 4,661,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Carnival PLC by 97.20%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $24.02. The stock is now traded at around $21.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 8,869,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 42.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $57.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,029,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp by 215.57%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.055700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,065,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II by 68.23%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.898700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,322,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp by 990.04%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,086,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44.

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57.