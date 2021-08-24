Logo
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc Buys James River Group Holdings, Woodward Inc, Clarivate PLC, Sells Associated Banc-Corp, Envista Holdings Corp, Moelis

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc (Current Portfolio) buys James River Group Holdings, Woodward Inc, Clarivate PLC, Nordstrom Inc, Urban Edge Properties, sells Associated Banc-Corp, Envista Holdings Corp, Moelis, Carlisle Inc, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc owns 95 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cramer+rosenthal+mcglynn+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC
  1. Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 496,342 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
  2. G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) - 3,166,104 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  3. Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) - 2,233,890 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.07%
  4. ChampionX Corp (CHX) - 3,523,077 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.36%
  5. Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) - 2,065,546 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.94%
New Purchase: Woodward Inc (WWD)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Woodward Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $129.93, with an estimated average price of $123.13. The stock is now traded at around $121.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 216,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 549,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Urban Edge Properties. The purchase prices were between $16.52 and $20.27, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 995,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EnerSys (ENS)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in EnerSys. The purchase prices were between $84.92 and $99.17, with an estimated average price of $93.27. The stock is now traded at around $87.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 82,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DZS Inc (DZSI)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in DZS Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 141,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $51.71 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $54.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 45,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd by 185.22%. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,361,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 87.44%. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,726,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Central Pacific Financial Corp (CPF)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Central Pacific Financial Corp by 121.81%. The purchase prices were between $25.92 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,239,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kaman Corp (KAMN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Kaman Corp by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.4 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,537,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $30.29 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $33.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,631,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $42.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,205,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74.

Sold Out: Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (TUFN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $8 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC. Also check out:

1. CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
