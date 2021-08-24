Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc Buys James River Group Holdings, Woodward Inc, Clarivate PLC, Sells Associated Banc-Corp, Envista Holdings Corp, Moelis

New Purchases: WWD, JWN, UE, ENS, DZSI, NWN, CFLT,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys James River Group Holdings, Woodward Inc, Clarivate PLC, Nordstrom Inc, Urban Edge Properties, sells Associated Banc-Corp, Envista Holdings Corp, Moelis, Carlisle Inc, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc owns 95 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 496,342 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) - 3,166,104 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) - 2,233,890 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.07% ChampionX Corp (CHX) - 3,523,077 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.36% Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) - 2,065,546 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.94%

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Woodward Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $129.93, with an estimated average price of $123.13. The stock is now traded at around $121.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 216,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 549,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Urban Edge Properties. The purchase prices were between $16.52 and $20.27, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 995,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in EnerSys. The purchase prices were between $84.92 and $99.17, with an estimated average price of $93.27. The stock is now traded at around $87.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 82,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in DZS Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 141,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $51.71 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $54.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 45,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd by 185.22%. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,361,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 87.44%. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,726,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Central Pacific Financial Corp by 121.81%. The purchase prices were between $25.92 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,239,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Kaman Corp by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.4 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,537,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $30.29 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $33.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,631,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $42.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,205,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $8 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.41.