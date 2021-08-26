NFC Investments, LLC Buys Rice Acquisition Corp, Rice Acquisition Corp, Rice Acquisition Corp II, Sells Danimer Scientific Inc, CoreCivic Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc

- New Purchases: RICE, RICE, RONI.U, LEN.B,
- Added Positions: DAR, DD, ADX,
- Reduced Positions: DNMR, TBK, IFF, FB, ORI, PYPL, MNRL, AAPL, NMIH,
- Sold Out: CXW, PENN, AMZN,
These are the top 5 holdings of NFC Investments, LLC
- Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 662,405 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
- Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 579,118 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) - 2,577,982 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 97,547 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 129,465 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in Rice Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 336,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rice Acquisition Corp (RICE)
NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in Rice Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 336,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rice Acquisition Corp II (RONI.U)
NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in Rice Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 555,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN.B)
NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.2 and $85.44, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $87.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)
NFC Investments, LLC sold out a holding in CoreCivic Inc. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $8.96.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
NFC Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
NFC Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.Reduced: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
NFC Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 49.92%. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3%. NFC Investments, LLC still held 287,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)
NFC Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 42.19%. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $367.311600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. NFC Investments, LLC still held 833 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
NFC Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.49%. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $275.230500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. NFC Investments, LLC still held 917 shares as of 2021-06-30.
